1:22 a.m. – Madison County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $680 cash only.
2:45 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied vehicle outside Cash Saver. The two male subjects were homeless and sleeping in the vehicle, so they were advised to park at the House of Hope for the night.
7:20 a.m. – An employee at the Northwest Arkansas Housing Authority reported having no water pressure. The Water Department was also notified.
8:25 a.m. – A 58-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
8:29 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Johnson Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
9:09 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Minnie Harris Park. Animal Control was notified.
9:33 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Hudson’s Supermarket.
9:43 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Rush. An officer said one female subject was taken to NARMC for treatment and a formal complaint was filed for endangering the welfare of a minor.
10:56 a.m. – A caller requested an officer remove a male subject from an address on Ruff Lane. The officer explained the proper eviction process.
11:35 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about potential fraud. She was referred to the BCSO due to her personal information being stolen outside the city limits.
11:37 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the legality of her family taking her vehicle so she couldn’t drive. An officer said he was waiting to talk to the caller’s daughter before any action was taken.
11:50 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about being harassed three days earlier. The officer explained his options for filing a formal complaint.
12:07 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the VA. Information noted for future reference.
12:09 p.m. – A 42-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
12:23 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult grandson invited two female subjects to their residence, then he left and the caller wanted the females to leave. Before an officer arrived, she called back and said the subjects had left and she no longer needed an officer.
12:39 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from the Younes Shopping Center parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
1:13 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend’s grandmother hit her on the head at an address on South Ash. An officer issued the grandmother a citation to appear in court.
1:47 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found at Wallis and Richard Avenue.
1:57 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. He was advised to talk to his employer.
2:33 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Industrial Park Road and Airport Road. It was removed from the roadway.
2:45 p.m. – A female subject called to report an unknown vehicle hit her vehicle while it was parked on West Prospect over the weekend. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:04 p.m. – A woman called to report she was being harassed by a male subject via phone. She was advised to block the number and an officer said he would make contact with the suspect.
3:32 p.m. – A 29-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,440. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:26 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a court order she obtained that allowed her visitation with her grandchild, but the mother of the child refused to honor it. She said she would call back later with further information.
3:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report she went to her father’s residence on West Holt to get personal belongings after he kicked her out, but he then hit her on the head and threw her to the ground. An officer arrested the 53-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery and resisting arrest. He was later released after posting $2,250 professional bond.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject talking to himself while sitting outside a business in the Northvale Shopping Center. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
5:25 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old man for hot checks and probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,625 professional bond.
7:28 p.m. – A man called to report someone had hacked his Google account and took his personal information. An officer spoke to the suspect, who agreed to return the information.
7:56 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment insurance benefits. He was advised to contact his employer.
8:05 p.m. – A caller reported a cow loose near the Post Office, but an officer said it was gone when he checked the area.
8:19 p.m. – A caller reported several juveniles throwing up on the parking lot of the medical plaza on West Sherman. An officer spoke to one 14-year-old boy who was playing on a phone, but he agreed to go home and everything was fine at the time.
8:33 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on South Oak. Information noted for future reference.
8:43 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Campus Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
11:55 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on North Maple, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
