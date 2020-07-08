2:50 a.m. – A female subject called via 911, but was disconnected before an HPD dispatcher could take the call. A 911 dispatcher said the woman had reported that her boyfriend was attacking her at an address on South Ash. Officers arrested the 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, as well as on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on no fishing license with bond set at $365. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail, where he would be released on a signature bond when sober.
3:16 a.m. – A woman called to report her wallet was stolen while she was at Minnie Harris Park, but she had canceled the cards and no transactions had taken place. Information noted for future reference.
5:37 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with a male subject trying to leave the emergency room. They said they didn’t have a hold on the subject, but he was suicidal and was a danger to other people as well. An officer said the man agreed to go back to a room and be treated.
5:39 a.m. – A man requested extra patrol of a residence on South Ash after a tenant had been threatened. Officers were notified.
6:07 a.m. – A caller reported all the lights were on inside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart, but no one appeared to be inside. The caller feared there might be some criminal activity underway, but an officer said the dining room was closed and people were only being served in the drive-thru.
8:19 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
8:48 a.m. – An employee at Mediquick reported a woman being treated there for a bite from her own cat. Animal Control was notified.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a pickup pulled onto the parking lot outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North and started cursing at other people. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:53 a.m. – An employee at the Boone County Library reported someone had vandalized the facility. An officer said the incident had been reported to the BCSO, but staff wanted extra help in identifying the suspects.
12:04 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 36-year-old man on an Osage County (Oklahoma) warrant for failure to appear in court on conspiracy to deliver controlled substance via computer with bond set at $100,000. He was later released because local county jails declined to hold him.
12:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report she bought a vehicle, then noticed a different mileage reading on the title than on the car. An officer spoke to her, but she became upset and disconnected the call.
1:04 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on South Main in front of Dairy Queen.
1:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had seen a syringe on the south steps of the Boone County Courthouse earlier in the day. An officer said the item was gone when he checked the area.
3:50 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported in the area of Splash Car Wash on the Bypass.
3:58 p.m. – A 25-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to yield with bond set at $405. She was later released on a signature bond.
4:17 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about harassment and terroristic threatening. He said he would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
4:35 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,645 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:28 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside ALDI. An officer located the vehicle, but it was parked and unoccupied.
5:36 p.m. – A caller reported two children on the roof of a house on East College. An officer said the children’s grandmother was going to have a talk with the children, as well as their parents when they returned home from work.
6:30 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was driving past the Harrison Country Club when a golf ball hit her windshield. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:39 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and a woman outside an address on East College. The caller said the man left the residence in a vehicle last seen northbound on Harrison Hill. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 29-year-old man for disorderly conduct. He was later released after posting $390 professional bond.
6:50 p.m. – A male subject called to report he went to Cricket Wireless and opened the door, but the business was closed, and it activated the alarm. Officers were notified.
7:01 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible drug overdose at an address on South Ash. An officer responded, but he said the male subject fled the scene on foot.
7:43 p.m. – A caller reported two possibly intoxicated male subjects in a vehicle parked outside Holiday Inn Express. Officers arrested on 38-year-old man for public intoxication and resisting arrest with bond set at $755. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 53-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was placed in a holding cell, then later furloughed to go to NARMC after complaining of chest pains.
9 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Cherry. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he didn’t intend to hurt himself.
9:21 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $3,135 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
8:26 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on North Willow, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived.
10:12 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $764.85 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond. The deputy who transported the subject from Myrtle to the HPD advised he was following a possibly intoxicated driver. An officer followed the vehicle, but found no probable cause for a traffic stop.
11:23 p.m. – A female subject called to report the smell of smoke in her residence on Grandview. An officer didn’t locate any smoke, but the odor was overwhelming, so firefighters were also notified.
