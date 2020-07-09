12:38 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $3,615 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
6:04 a.m. – A caller reported a water leak on North Spring Road. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
6:46 a.m. – An employee at Casey’s on Highway 65 North called to report a customer was in the store earlier that day and said he had accidentally “love tapped” the employee’s motorcycle. She said she was busy at the time and didn’t notice there was major damage to the bike. She said she reviewed video surveillance footage that showed the driver had run completely over the motorcycle. She went to the HPD later to file a complaint, but the other driver contacted her via Facebook and they agreed to work it out among themselves.
8:19 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sears.
9:04 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 South. Officers were notified.
9:53 a.m. – A caller asked for a male subject who walks around town in a Robin Hood outfit to be issued a criminal trespass warning for Bypass Liquor. Officers were notified.
11 a.m. – The unattended death of a 56-year-old man was reported at an address on South Hickory. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
11:22 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
11:29 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Ben Eddings Auto Group.
12:10 p.m. – A woman called to report she was following her husband in Highway 65 when the mirror of his pickup hit the mirror of another vehicle. Officers were notified, but she called back a few minutes later to report her husband located the other vehicle and the drivers were talking on a parking lot. A formal complaint was filed.
12:21 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband had been yelling at her all morning. An officer said the matter was due to the man wanting to find his own psychiatrist, but he declined medical treatment at the time.
1:14 p.m. – A 34-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285 and an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $785. He was later released with new court dates.
2:09 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked on East Frick. A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown, then taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
2:26 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone had used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. An officer said the woman had already notified state authorities, so the information was noted for future reference.
2:40 p.m. – An off-duty officer advised he was out with a wreck in Bellefonte. The scene was released to Arkansas State Police and the BCSO.
3:43 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a dog that was being mistreated. She said that if the owner didn’t want the dog, she would take it. Information left for Animal Control.
3:58 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the legality of people flying drones over his house. Information given.
4:17 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Oak due to a resident feeling threatened. Officers were notified.
10:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle was parked at T’s BBQ because it had a flat tire. She said she had called her insurance company for help, but she didn’t get an answer. Assist completed.
10:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence on South Walnut and was then refusing to leave. An officer said there had been a disturbance, but it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
11:25 p.m. – Sharp County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $505. The warrant was confirmed valid, but a shift commander said the subject would be released and the warrant would remain active.
