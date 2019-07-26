1:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject behind Quality Feed. He transported the subject to another address.
1:49 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Robinson. An officer said one male subject had been injured, but he refused medical treatment and was uncooperative with police.
5:41 a.m. – A man called to report a woman sleeping outside an address on East Stephenson. When he asked her to leave, she said she would leave when police told her to. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
6:25 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. Officers were notified.
6:37 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officer watch for a 14-year-old girl last seen at an address in Green Forest about two hours earlier. Officers were notified.
7:57 a.m. – An employee with Independent Living went to the HPD to talk to an officer about parking three buses on the square near the Lyric. Information given.
8:10 p.m. – A caller reported a puppy with an injured leg loose outside Heritage Heights Apartments. Animal Control was notified.
8:20 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen in Alpena. Officers were notified.
8:45 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported missing. A man told police he was driven home in the vehicle the previous Saturday, but he hadn’t seen it since then. It was possibly in the possession of a female subject who was identified. Officers were notified. A couple of hours later, they said the vehicle might be at a residence on Union Road, but an officer said it wasn’t present when he arrived. About 7 that night, an officer was flagged down by another motorist reporting a reckless driver in the area of Walmart. He stopped the vehicle, which was the one reported taken in Newton County. The owner was notified and he said he wouldn’t press charges if the vehicle was returned to him that night. But an officer arrested the 26-year-old woman in the vehicle for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released after posting $1,420 professional bond. While officers were on the scene, two male subjects reported finding a counterfeit $100 bill on the parking lot. An officer took possession of the bill and filed a forgery report.
10:02 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing on the porch of a residence on West Holt. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
10:19 a.m. – Carroll County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on canceled driver’s license and failure to yield to emergency vehicle with bond set at $630; failure to appear in court on careless or prohibited driving with accident, failure to maintain control with accident; driving on a license suspended for DWI, inadequate insurance during an accident, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, fictitious vehicle license, no proof of insurance and defective lights with bond set at $3,510 cash only; and probation violation with bond set at $2,355 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:39 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43. She said the parties were exchanging insurance information, but the other subject was being rude and she needed an officer. The officer said information was exchanged and the male subject apologized for his behavior.
10:47 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 34-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released after posting $1,270 professional bond.
11:40 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 34-year-old man wanted as a suspect in a residential burglary. They also said a 27-year-old woman was possibly with him and might be held against her will. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about two hours later.
12:44 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
1:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Pine and Central.
1:37 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her 7-year-old son shoplifting from the Dollar General on West Rush. An officer spoke to store management and the child was allowed to return the merchandise.
1:50 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old woman on a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses with bond set at $1,651. She was later released with a new court date.
2:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Pine and Stephenson.
3:04 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a male inmate with a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,420. He remained incarcerated.
4:27 p.m. – A caller reported a toddler wandering around the parking lot outside Northside Church of Christ and no adults in the area. An officer said a DHS worker took the child and the mother was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor.
5:01 p.m. – A caller reported a loose dog damaging property outside an address on West Newman. Information left for Animal Control.
6:04 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on a motorcycle on South Birch. An officer said the motorcycle was parked at a residence when he arrived, but extra patrol was added.
6:10 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects fighting outside Family Budget Inn and both were bleeding. Officers responded and arrested a 52-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390 and on a Marion County warrant for failure to pay fines on DWI with bond set at $1,155 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:15 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with an unruly elderly female patient. An officer said the woman was calling a taxi and would be leaving the area.
7:59 p.m. – An officer out at Walmart arrested a 32-year-old man for criminal trespass and on an HPD warrant for theft of property with bond set at $2,890. He was also arrested on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
8:55 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of TCBY.
8:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject took her phone while they were at the old junior high parking lot and was refusing to return it. An officer said the suspect was no longer in the area.
11:31 p.m. – A male subject called to report he and his girlfriend had been in an altercation and he head butted her to get her off him. An officer arrested the 29-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but she was later released on a signature bond.
11:33 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about harassment. The officer advised her he couldn’t tell the subject to leave her alone if she continued calling him.
