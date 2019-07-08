12:22 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver ran over a trash can on South Sycamore and left the area. Officers were notified.
2:47 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle outside the old junior high. The officer said the male subject’s parents told him to go straight home, but the parents of the female subject requested she stay with the officer until they arrived on scene.
6:55 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on Union Road. An officer checked the area, but the subject was gone.
8:28 a.m. – A 19-year-old female subject went to the HPD to be served an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding with bond set at $1,041 cash only and a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding, no driver’s license and failure to present insurance with bond set at $358 cash only. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:39 a.m. – A caller reported witnessing a driver hit a cart rack and a parked vehicle with Missouri plates outside Walmart, then leave the area. An officer filed a report for property damage, but a 47-year-old woman was arrested on a Jasper County (Missouri) warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She was later released with a new court date.
9:14 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found on the parking lot outside Hudson Realty.
9:25 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Wendy’s. Animal Control was notified.
9:50 a.m. – An officer out at the DHS office arrested a 36-year-old woman on a warrant for fleeing in foot, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:59 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a debit card stolen from his residence in Osage. He was referred to Carroll County authorities.
11:03 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in an Arizona driver’s license and various other cards belonging to the same subject that were found in the Woodland Heights area.
11:28 a.m. – A caller reported a turtle tangled in fishing line about five feet from the bank in Lake Harrison. A dispatcher said Game and Fish declined the call, so Animal Control was notified.
11:38 a.m. – A male subject called to report locking the keys in a vehicle outside Walmart. Assist completed.
12:02 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
12:37 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 29-year-old male inmate with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on theft by deception and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $985. He remained incarcerated. A 28-year-old female inmate was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on theft by deception and leaving the scene of an accident with bond set at $865. She also remained incarcerated.
12:55 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
1:22 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle outside Colton’s, but an officer said the dog was fine.
1:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report noticing damage to her vehicle from a possible parking lot hit-and-run wreck somewhere in Harrison. Incident noted for insurance purposes due to no suspect vehicle information.
1:35 p.m. – A 52-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information. He was also arrested on a Carroll County warrant for body attachment with bond set at $750 cash only. He was later released to Carroll County authorities.
1:52 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 32-year-old male inmate with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $660. He remained incarcerated.
2:40 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor altering frequencies on radio-controlled cars, causing the radio waves to go into the caller’s residence and affect him. He was advised to talk to his neighbor.
3:24 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 38-year-old man on a Carroll County warrant for failure to pay fines on no proof of insurance, no registration, fictitious tags and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $990. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.
3:43 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about obtaining an order of protection. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
3:45 p.m. – A female subject called to report her cell phone stolen a few weeks earlier, but an officer determined it had already been reported stolen.
5:45 p.m. – A caller reported people shooting fireworks on Crestwood Drive. An officer spoke to the subjects about the city ordinance on fireworks.
6:54 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Ruff Lane. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties were working out their differences.
8:12 p.m. – A caller reported a theft at the Fairgrounds. An officer left a statement form with the caller and said a complaint would be filed later.
8:26 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass near Ben Eddings. Officers were notified.
9:06 p.m. – An officer working a DWI checkpoint at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43 arrested a 58-year-old man for DWI and open container in vehicle with bond set at $1,180. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:14 p.m. – A woman on North Rowland called to report a man who had been standing on her porch on North Rowland fled on foot when she yelled at him. An officer located a 33-year-old man walking in the area. He admitted walking past the house, but denied being on the porch.
9:40 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks on Yorkshire Cove. An officer said the area was quiet when he arrived.
9:44 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on Cliff Circle. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:45 p.m. – A caller reported fireworks on Oak Forest Drive. An officer said the subjects agreed to stop for the night.
9:52 p.m. – A caller reported fireworks being discharged in the area of Robinwood, but an officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
10:09 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Cottonwood Road arrested a female subject for DWI (drugs) and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,800. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. At the same location, a 19-year-old male subject was arrested for DWI (drugs) and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,800. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 45-year-old woman for DWI with bond set at $890. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:30 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an argument she had with her estranged husband. She was advised they both had rights to the residence while married and on the lease, but she should avoid confrontation.
11:46 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from his residence on Natchez Trace. Information left for Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.