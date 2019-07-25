2:03 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a vehicle parked in the trees at Wheeler Field. He later said the vehicle was cold and unoccupied.
2:54 a.m. – Boone County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old man for possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:06 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 28-year-old man for speeding 15 over and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $755. He was later released on a signature bond.
6:43 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Bunker Road east of Cottonwood Road.
8:33 a.m. – A 46-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $1,125 cash only. He remained incarcerated.
9:39 a.m. – An employee at the NARMC Thrift Shop reported someone had stolen items from the donation bin. A formal theft complaint was filed.
9:49 a.m. – Animal Control went to an address on Hill Avenue due to a reported dog bite. A formal complaint was filed.
10:52 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:56 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the legality of driving a vehicle from which the tags had been removed and put on another vehicle. Information given.
11:10 a.m. – A female subject called to report a suspicious male subject carrying a fishing pole followed her around a store asking where the girls with the booty shorts were. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:24 a.m. – A man called to report a skunk caught in a live trap on East College. Animal Control was notified.
11:38 a.m. – An officer out in Omaha arrested a 28-year-old man on warrants out of the Parole Board, Boone County and Green Forest, as well as on HPD charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing on foot and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $2,500. He was released on a signature bond for the HPD charges and taken to NARMC by ambulance. The BCSO was notified.
12 p.m. – A woman called for information on being reimbursed after her stolen vehicle was recovered in Forsyth, Missouri, and towed. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
12:56 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had left his wallet in a bathroom at Walmart the previous day and when it was turned in to a store employee his credit cards were missing. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:06 p.m. – A caller reported a puppy running loose on East Ridge. Animal Control was notified.
1:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Clifford.
2:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at North Rowland and Wolfe.
3:16 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside an address on South Oak. An officer said it had been a woman arguing with her landlord, but she was leaving the area.
3:18 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing in a vehicle parked outside Tractor Supply. An officer said it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time.
4:43 p.m. – A man called to report he had been written a check that bounced and the other party was refusing to cover it. He was advised it was a civil matter.
5:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report her sister had cleaned out their deceased mother’s storage building, but the property hadn’t been through probate court at the time. She was advised it was a civil matter.
7:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance walking around the old junior high parking lot. An officer didn’t locate anyone matching the description after checking the area.
7:52 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. Minutes later, an officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 38-year-old man for DWI, open container in vehicle and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,955. Jails in Boone and Newton counties were full, so he was held and released after he sobered up.
8 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist complete.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported 12 or more vehicles doing donuts and speeding on the Walmart parking lot. An officer spoke with two groups of people and advised them management wanted them to leave the area.
11:55 p.m. – A caller reported some individuals making a lot of noise while playing basketball outside an address on Prestonwood. An officer spoke to the subjects, who agreed to keep the noise down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.