12:12 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Rehab requested an officer take a report regarding a resident who made threats. The officer said it had been verbal only and no one wanted to file a formal complaint.
4:06 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 58-year-old man with a Bald Knob Police warrant for failure to comply with court orders on speeding with bond set at $455 cash only. He was later released with a new court date.
8:32 a.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to make entry to her residence about 4 that morning. An officer said there was damage to the door, but it had been partially repaired and was from a previous incident. He also said the caller appeared to be somewhat intoxicated.
10:43 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported someone living in a tent behind a house being demolished on West Newman. An officer said the property owner had given the 30-year-old man permission to be on the premises.
1:17 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 60-year-old man for theft of property and he was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
3:07 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs left inside a vehicle parked outside Big Lots. An officer said the vehicle was gone before he arrived.
3:37 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet found at the fireworks stand near Wendy’s. An officer said he would try to locate the owner.
4:32 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had fallen on Maplewood Cemetery Road, was bleeding and appeared to be disoriented. An officer said the 53-year-old man wasn’t intoxicated and had fallen on the pavement. He was taken to NARMC for medical treatment.
5:39 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a combative patient at an address on Harness Street. The officer said the patient was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
6:01 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with family members of a patient who died in the emergency room. Assist completed.
9:05 p.m. – A caller reported a black cow out Capps Road near Goblin Drive. An officer put the animal back in the pasture.
9:30 p.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on West Central. An officer said the disturbance had actually happened outside the city, so Boone County authorities were notified.
9:39 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking northbound on Highway 65 near the south city limits. An officer said the 54-year-old man was suffering mental problems, but wasn’t intoxicated.
11:07 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing little clothing standing in front of Davis Construction on Coy Street. Officers said the subject was no longer in the area and the building was secure.
11:19 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be helping a state trooper with a loose cow on Highway 397. Assist complete.
11:35 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked in a car wash bay behind the Bypass White Oak Station for some time. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
11:54 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised a male subject ran from him on North Walnut. After a pursuit, the officer arrested the 36-year-old man for fleeing on foot. He was later released after posting $410 professional bond.
