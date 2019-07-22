12:59 a.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle broke down on Main Street and she had been waiting for about two hours for the wrecker service. She said she was a little scared sitting alone at night and asked for an officer to patrol the area. Assist completed.
1:10 a.m. – A male subject called to report a strong chemical odor coming from a neighbor’s apartment and it woke him up from a deep sleep. An officer said the neighbor agreed to stop painting for the night.
1:17 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for failure to comply with court orders on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,660 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD. They also asked for confirmation on a 22-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,634 cash only. That warrant was also confirmed valid and she also remained incarcerated.
3:39 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle at the Sports Complex. He later said it was just a 35-year-old man who pulled over to sleep for the night.
4:15 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a subject who appeared to be camping at the Minnie Harris Park pavilion. The 52-year-old man was arrested on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended license and expired license with bond set at $1,505. He was cited, then released per Newton County.
4:30 a.m. – A woman called to report someone banging on the side of her residence on Melshire Cove. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious after checking the area and said it might have been an animal. The woman called back three more times over the next hour with the same complaint and she thought it might be a neighbor. An officer went to the neighbor’s residence, but no one answered the door. The officer also said he was waiting in the area until the woman and her daughter left for the day.
8:43 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help make entry to a residence on Valley View Drive due to a medical emergency, but the officer said the resident had accidentally activated an alarm.
8:55 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Andy Yeager Motors on the Bypass due to a vehicle possibly being tampered with.
10:33 a.m. – A 28-year-old man went to the HPD to retrieve his wallet that was turned in and was arrested on a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle with bond set at $4,500. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
10:55 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to request a civil standby the following morning while he picked up his child. He was informed that police do not perform a standby without a court order, but he was also served with a warning for criminal trespass at the residence at the request of the owner.
12:44 p.m. – The unattended death of a 77-year-old man was reported at an address on North Hickory. The coroner’s office was also notified.
1:29 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had met a male subject at Walmart to sell him a tablet, but she feared the money was counterfeit and she stopped the sale. She was advised of safe places where such transactions could be accomplished.
2:55 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help make entry to a residence on South Walnut for a medical emergency. The officer said the woman in the house left with her son to go to the hospital.
3:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been involved in a parking lot wreck and the other party involved gave him invalid insurance information. He was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take before pursuing any criminal complaint.
4:39 p.m. – A caller reported sheep loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. The owner was notified.
7:27 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Cottonwood Road approaching Taco Bell. Officers were notified.
8:21 p.m. – A man called to report a woman had taken a bag containing some vehicle titles and he needed to make a report. A formal complaint was filed.
8:41 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a male subject had been lying on a picnic table outside the senior center most of the day. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:59 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Spring Road. An officer said a 21-year-old male subject was intoxicated, but he agreed to calm down for the night.
9:14 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject who possibly had a mental disease had been harassing people in the area of Church 180. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:19 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Shorecrest. An officer said some people were having a gathering and admitted they might have gotten loud, but there was no disturbance.
11:01 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject in a vehicle with emergency flashers activated at an address on Speer Drive. The caller asked the man if he was OK and the subject said he was “feeling frisky.” An officer spoke to the man, who said his vehicle had been acting strangely and he pulled over, but he agreed to move along.
11:37 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on North Willow, but an officer said it was residents unloading items from the pickup.
