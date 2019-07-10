12 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Honeysuckle Lane. Officers were notified.
4:58 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported finding a controlled substance on a patient. An officer seized the substance and filed a formal report for found property.
5:19 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating a friend had wrapped herself in plastic in an attempt to suffocate herself. An officer said the caller was suffering from delusions and the other subject in question was fine.
8:44 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Brewer Street. Animal Control was notified.
8:49 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Cricket Wireless.
9:03 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Holt. Animal Control was notified.
9:25 a.m. – A vending machine employee reported an older woman at an address on Highway 65 North was stating she was lost and didn’t know how to get home. An officer said the 89-year-old woman’s husband was contacted to get her.
9:57 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she was awakened by someone beating and raping her at her residence sometime the previous week. A formal complaint was filed.
9:50 a.m. – A caller reported a woman in a room at Days Inn was possibly doing drugs with children present, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
10:37 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject stating he was overdosing at an address on West Rush. Officers located the subject behind Grandma’s House and said he was being taken to NARMC by private vehicle. An officer later went to the hospital and arrested a 23-year-old man for reckless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of running a stop sign with bond set at $1,835. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:09 a.m. – A 30-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and failure to present insurance with bond set at $360. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail.
11:59 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Goblin Drive. Animal Control was notified.
1:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and Rowland.
1:50 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
1:56 p.m. – A caller reported someone had been illegally parking in a bay at the car wash off of Central Avenue, so he removed the license plate. He was advised he couldn’t just remove the plate from a vehicle due to illegal parking.
2:06 p.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
2:45 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject at an address on Ritz Road. An officer said the woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to leave the property.
3:04 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject acting like he was going to step into traffic in front of Neighborhood Diner. An officer located the subject, but said he was just acting his normal self.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject sitting in a vehicle parked near Clark Office. An officer arrested the 68-year-old man for DWI with bond set at $890. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
4:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report she and her boyfriend were fighting at an address on West Stephenson, but an officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
5:52 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing on the parking lot outside Kum & Go before leaving in a vehicle southbound. Officers were notified.
6:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in pursuit of a male subject wearing a black hat and black shirt in the area of Willow and Spring streets. A K-9 unit located the 34-year-old man and he was arrested for fleeing on foot with bond set $410. But he was also arrested on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,460, a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on fleeing in a vehicle with bond set at $1,120 and a Boone County warrant charging him as a habitual offender with possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:58 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old female subject for possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $785 cash bond.
8 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at the Sports Complex. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties were separating.
9:39 p.m. – A caller reported several people discharging fireworks on the Walmart parking closest to McDonald’s. An officer spoke to some individuals who said the person responsible had already left the area.
10:52 p.m. – A caller reported three juveniles hanging out in front of TMC for an hour after their movie was over. An officer said there had been a miscommunication with one of the juvenile’s mother, but she arrived to take the children home.
11:49 p.m. – Queen City, Texas, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $1,065 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
