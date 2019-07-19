12:36 a.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Hummingbird. An officer said a man had put hands on a woman to seat her while they discussed their differences, but everything was fine at the time.
7:04 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
7:46 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report illegal dumping at Autumn Run Trailer Park. He described the suspect vehicle and was advised to call the HPD if it returned.
8:32 a.m. – A man called to report a raccoon trying to make entry to his residence through a doggie door. Animal Control was notified.
9:25 a.m. – A caller reported someone smoking outside Kilgore Vision and he thought it was against the law to smoke on any medical facility property. An officer reviewed the Arkansas Clean Air Act and was unable to validate the caller’s complaint.
10:15 a.m. – A woman called to report she received a picture via text message that contained a child in a bathtub and she thought it could be linked to child pornography. An officer advised her to delete the message if she was uncomfortable with it.
10:18 a.m. – A man called to report he was allowing someone to make payments on a vehicle he sold, but they weren’t making the payments and he wanted to report it as stolen. He was advised it was a civil matter.
10:18 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject yelling at neighbors on Dawson Drive. An officer spoke to the woman and told her to leave her neighbors alone.
10:45 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer at the emergency room to help with an unspecified patient problem. The officer later said a man was being admitted for evaluation and treatment after expressing suicidal thoughts.
10:56 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at Creekwood Apartments, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
11:10 a.m. – A 56-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for open container in vehicle, driving on a suspended license, fictitious tags, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless or prohibited driving and defective lights with bond set at $2,675. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Troy Street. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
11:59 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report being scammed out of $1,250. He was referred to the Attorney General.
2:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone stole his wallet, then used his identity and credit cards. He was advised of the proper paperwork he needed to file a formal complaint and he said he would go to the HPD when he had proper documentation.
3:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Fina Short Stop.
3:40 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of D&H Glass. Animal Control was notified.
5:09 p.m. – A caller reported possibly intoxicated subjects outside a vehicle at an address on North Main, but an officer said they were working on the vehicle and were going to an auto parts store.
5:19 p.m. – A woman called to report she thought someone had stolen her dog, but she called back later to report she found it.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported suspicious subjects parked in a vehicle on the driveway of a residence on South Oak. An officer said the vehicle was disabled and the subjects were waiting for someone to help them remove it.
6:10 p.m. – An officer on patrol reported he’d be out with a vehicle that had been parked at the closed White Oak Station on South Pine for an extended period of time. He later said the woman in the vehicle had stopped to use her phone.
6:48 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend was having suicidal ideations while they were walking on the square. An officer said the female subject was being taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:03 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious driver going slowly on Hester Drive from house to house. An officer said the driver was a door-to-door salesman with a peddler’s permit.
7:44 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Pearl Street. Information noted for future reference.
9:32 p.m. – A woman outside The Links called to report her boyfriend took her car keys and refused to return them. An officer said the boyfriend produced a bill of sale showing she had sold him the vehicle for $100. The woman then said she would get a ride and leave the area.
10:03 p.m. – A man called to report an unwanted male subject in the area of West Newman. He said the subject had also made a sexual comment to the caller’s girlfriend. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, so the caller was told to notify police if he returned.
11:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report her friend tried to run over her with a car and hit her three or four times with a lighter. An officer responded and the woman declined to press charges and was looking for a ride home.
