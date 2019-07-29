12:08 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 28-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license and inadequate insurance during accident. She was later released after posting $1,700 professional bond.
12:38 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. Officers were notified.
12:42 a.m. – A caller reported two vehicles broken into while parked on Younes Drive. A formal complaint was filed.
7:20 a.m. – A caller reported a possible break-in at an address on North Spring Street. She was advised the owner of the property would need to file a complaint.
7:30 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the upper parking lot at Pace Industries. An officer said the occupants agreed to move along.
8:50 a.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been egged while parked on Oak Forest Drive overnight. An officer checked for other damaged vehicles and found none, so the information was noted for future reference.
10:16 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving a call from a man stating he fell off his bicycle and was hurt on South Main. An officer said the 76-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
10:19 a.m. – A caller reported someone hit a deer on Capps Road overnight and the carcass was on the caller’s yard. An officer said the carcass was behind a tree and not visible from the residence, so the information was left for Animal Control to remove the body as soon as possible.
10:52 a.m. – A man called to report no water at his residence on Slice Cove. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
11:33 a.m. – A man called to report some vehicle egged while parked overnight on Kay Street. Extra patrol was issued.
12:54 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Little Caesar’s. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:16 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance at an address on Hill Avenue, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
1:39 p.m. – An officer went to the Baxter County Jail to transport a male inmate to the Boone County Jail.
1:42 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside TCBY. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:54 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject trying to get into people’s houses on Wellington Road in an attempt to sell home security systems. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area, but other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for him.
2:10 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject went to her residence on North Rowland stating he needed help. An officer said the subject had been injured in a rodeo at Lead Hill the previous night and was being taken to NARMC for treatment.
2:19 p.m. – A woman called to report a child left in a vehicle parked on the south side of the square. She said she thought the child was in distress and when she brought it to an adult’s attention she was dismissed. An officer said no one in the area appeared to be in distress and the report was unfounded.
2:51 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at The Links. An officer said the 47-year-old man agreed to move along.
5:32 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred at the Sports Complex. Incident noted due to lack of suspect vehicle information.
6:06 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject with a toolbox outside her apartment and he might be trying to gain entry to her residence. An officer said it was the landlord fixing the door.
6:25 p.m. – A woman called requesting officers watch for her 84-year-old father who left a motel to go to the Post Office and didn’t return. Officers were notified.
7:01 p.m. – A woman called to report she left her wallet in a public bathroom and it was gone when she went back for it. A formal complaint was filed.
8:07 p.m. – A woman called to report another driver hit her vehicle while she was shopping in Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:16 p.m. – A caller reported people discharging fireworks on Country Circle, but an officer reported all was quiet when he checked the area.
9:36 p.m. – A man called to report his fiancée locked him out of their residence. An officer responded and said the subjects were arguing and agreed to separate for the night.
10:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject threatened the caller’s life. An officer said there had been threats, but the caller declined a formal complaint and requested extra patrol instead.
11:36 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a vehicle parked halfway in the ditch on the Bypass near Kum & Go. He later said the vehicle had run out of gas and the owner arrived with more fuel.
