12:43 a.m. – A possibly suicidal female subject was reported at an address on North Spring Road, but an officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
12:46 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 37-year-old man for driving on a suspended license with bond set at $880. He was later released on a signature bond.
1:23 a.m. – A male subject called to report an unknown male subject outside his residence on North Cherry, but an officer said that call was unfounded.
1:33 a.m. – A female subject called to report her father harassing her and her boyfriend. She was advised of the proper steps to obtain an order of protection.
1:41 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old female subject for DWI and minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $1,390. She was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:33 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject in possession of child pornography. Information passed on to detectives.
6:36 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a possibly suicidal subject at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:03 a.m. – A caller reported there was a man acting like he was on a controlled substance in the parking lot of the old Pizza Pro. A patrolman identified the subject and advised he was acting like his normal self. No report was made
7:05 a.m. – A report was received of an apparent abandoned car on Old Stonewall Road. An officer reported the owners arrived on the scene and agreed to move it.
8:01 a.m. – A woman contacted HPD to report her neighbors had placed holes on her porch roof and ran water through them with their water hose causing damage. A patrolman advised there was a hole in her gutters, however, she refused to agree the damage was coming from there. The officer advised an extra patrol for the next 24 hours.
10:57 a.m. – A woman reported a friend left a white sedan parked in her driveway for several days and when she asked her to remove it, she stated she no longer wanted it. The woman was advised she could have it towed at the owner’s expense. A wrecker company later contacted HPD to report it had towed this vehicle.
12:15 p.m. – An anonymous caller contacted HPD to report and identify an individual walking in the area of the hospital on Bower Avenue who was without a shirt, swinging a large knife or sword. Officers checked the area and advised they were unable to locate the subject.
12:58 p.m. – A woman went to HPD to report her pickup truck had been backed into by a subject in a black Ford Escape on the Dairy Queen parking lot. Information was noted for insurance purposes.
1:04 p.m. – A woman reported her female hound mix, white with black spots, was missing from her residence on South Ash Street. Information was taken.
1:17 p.m. – A man contacted HPD to report a co-worker had threatened him with physical harm. The complainant did not want to press charges only requested the worker be issued a criminal trespass warning for the business and a Harrison address. No report was made.
1:23 p.m. – A man called to complain that an older male had followed his 12-year-old and 14-year-old children from the hospital trying to give them cigarettes. Officers checked the area and advised they were unable to locate the subject.
1:54 p.m. – A man contacted HPD to report the mirror on his vehicle had been struck by a subject in a pickup truck on U.S. 65 in front of The Short Stop. Neither party wished to file a report due to minor damage. No report.
3:43 p.m. – A woman with Walmart Asset Protection contacted HPD in reference to an identified individual being in the store and he has been criminally trespassed. An officer advised he arrested the individual for criminal trespass. He was transported to HPD where he was booked, processed and given a court date. He was released after posting $390 bond.
5:17 p.m. – A man contacted HPD to complain that a man was in his front yard arguing with his daughter. He requested that the man be arrested for criminal trespassing. A responding officer advised the man was issued a criminal trespass warning.
8:11 p.m. – A woman called HPD to report a dog, apparently a boxer, was apparently lost. The dog was non-aggressive and didn’t have a collar. Information was left for animal control.
8:59 p.m. – A woman contacted HPD in reference to a truck full of people driving by and throwing fireworks at people sitting waiting for the fireworks to start. A description of the vehicle and the driver was given, but police officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
9:40 p.m. – A woman called HPD to report a large dog had entered her house through the doggy door and would not leave the home office. A police officer advised the dog was removed from the residence and was taken to the pound.
9:50 p.m. – A caller reported to HPD via 911 a male subject was in a restaurant acting violent and when he was asked to leave the subject stated he was going to get a gun and kill them all. Police attempted to locate the subject.
10:48 p.m. – HPD was contacted via 911 in reference to a male subject going through cars at a detailing shop and taking things out of them.
11:13 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged in the area of Walnut and Sycamore.
11:06 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged on Country Circle.
11:16 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged at Sherman and Spring.
11:21 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged at Prospect and Robinson.
11:23 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged on Sunset Lane.
11:29 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged at Prospect and 3rd.
11:32 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged on Meadow Lark Lane.
11:40 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks being discharged on Shields Street.
