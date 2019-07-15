12:54 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on North Robinson, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
4:35 a.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler on Mimosa Drive due to her outside water faucet had been turned on and a neighbor’s motion sensor light being activated. An officer checked the area, but saw no signs of a prowler.
6:33 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at Highways 7 North and 43. Officers were notified.
9:17 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a harassment complaint she filed earlier. Additional information forwarded for the original investigating officer.
9:40 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 39-year-old man on a Missouri warrant for absconding with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail to await extradition.
9:56 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 32-year-old woman on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $840. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:58 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been egged while parked on North Liberty overnight. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted.
10:39 a.m. – A woman called to report someone left a dead opossum on her porch overnight. Animal Control was notified.
11:04 a.m. – A woman called to report a vehicle abandoned on East South Avenue. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so she was advised of the proper steps to have it removed.
11:23 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 44-year-old male inmate with a warrant for violation of a protection order with bond set at $1,140. He remained incarcerated.
12:11 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Cherry. Animal Control was notified.
2:08 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver doing donuts on the parking lot outside Crossroads Community Church. An officer said there would be no formal report filed until he made contact with the prosecutor’s office.
2:11 p.m. – A man called to ask why police hadn’t collected the dead body in the trunk of his vehicle. An officer determined the man was at an address in St. Louis, Missouri, so that jurisdiction was notified.
2:41 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a female subject strike a male subject outside the Boone County Library. The caller said the female left in a vehicle and the male left on foot. An officer determined the matter had been verbal only.
2:49 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly impaired subject at Little Caesar’s, but an officer said the subject was fine and the call unfounded.
3 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside Crooked Creek Apartments. Information noted for future reference.
3:20 p.m. – A 53-year-old man went to the HPD to file a statement at the request of Conway Police. Assist completed.
3:37 p.m. – A male subject called to report two checks stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on West College. One was cashed for $5,000. He said he would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
4:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported in the 1300 block of North Main.
5:23 p.m. – A caller reported three subjects in a vehicle parked at the intersection of Chestnut and Wolfe appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the vehicle was broken down and the subjects were just waiting for a tow truck.
6:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on West Bower in front of NARMC.
7:16 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on 28-year-old man charging him as a habitual offender with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:24 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at The Links after some vehicles were egged the previous night.
7:51 p.m. – A female subject requested an officer at an address on East Bunn to help her retrieve her mother’s personal property. An officer said the property had already been returned when he arrived.
8:26 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Spring Road arrested a male subject for possession of a controlled substance. He was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
8:32 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter fled the store in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65. A formal complaint was filed based on the license plate number of the vehicle.
9:01 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 52-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for theft of property with bond set at $1,680. He was released to a deputy on scene.
9:07 p.m. – A male subject called to report his mother was possibly suicidal and left an address on Oak Forest Drive in a vehicle. Officers didn’t locate the 46-year-old woman, so other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for her as well.
10:55 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported turning onto Vine from the Bypass. An officer located the vehicle parked at Sonic and waited for it to leave in order to observe the driver. The officer stopped the vehicle a few minutes later and arrested the 46-year-old woman for DWI No. 3, driving on a suspended license, careless or prohibited driving, no registration, leaving the scene of an accident and fictitious tags with bond set at $2,140, as well as on a warrant for theft by deception with bond set at $640. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:13 p.m. – An officer working a DWI checkpoint at Wilson and South Oak arrested a male subject on warrants for third-degree domestic battery and probation violation. He was later released after posting $3,695 professional bond.
