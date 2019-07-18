12:06 a.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report five or more subjects behind Camp’s Plants and hitting the building. He said one of the subjects might be angry because the caller was involved with his wife. An officer said there was no one else in the area but the caller. He called back about 30 minutes later to report they had returned and he chased them into the woods. Again, an officer didn’t locate anyone else in the area and the subject denied taking any controlled substances. He also declined medical attention. He called back another half hour later reporting two people stuck in trees. The officer said the subject was pointing at non-existent people in the trees. He was advised to stop abusing the 911 system.
7:35 a.m. – A representative of Hope Cottages called requesting an officer issue a male subject a criminal trespass warning. Officers were notified.
7:51 a.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at Big Oaks Apartments. An officer tried to make contact with an individual identified in trash, but was unsuccessful.
8:56 a.m. – A female subject called to report a male neighbor went to her residence and tried to open the front door. She said she was sitting in her vehicle and witnessed the incident. She was told to call back if the subject returned.
9:39 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone took $42 from him, but when he called police, they accused him of being under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer went to his location and determined he only wanted to file a complaint against the HPD. He was advised of the proper steps to take, but he became upset and asked the officer to leave.
9:51 a.m. – An officer out at Boone County District Court arrested a 26-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,675 cash only. He was released to the custody of the bailiff.
11:04 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the area of Forward Drive. An officer followed the vehicle to the south city limits, but observed no violations.
1:11 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving two hang-up calls from a female subject who became agitated when told the call was being transferred to the HPD. An officer went to an address on South Sycamore, but a woman there said the female in question was at an unknown location. The officer did seize some stolen property and returned it to the NARMC Thrift Shop.
1:31 p.m. – A man called to report he inadvertently locked his granddaughter in a vehicle parked outside NARMC. Assist completed.
2:16 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about another woman providing alcohol to the caller’s juvenile daughter. She was advised of her options for filing a formal complaint.
2:45 p.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported at Pine and Central. The caller said she followed the other driver to a location near First Baptist Church and was waiting for an officer. The officer said there was no damage to the caller’s vehicle and the other driver said she pulled out in front of him.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported an Orion trash can missing from a residence on West College. She also said the trash can was taken from the Town House Café. Information noted for Orion.
3:38 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on Highway 65 North. An officer said the subject was issued a criminal trespass warning and told to leave the premises.
3:56 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 31-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on criminal mischief with bond set at $1,280 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:25 p.m. – A man called to report the battery stolen from an RV parked off Allen Street. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking northbound on Highway 7 just past Highway 43 North. An officer checked the area, but the subject was gone.
8:14 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject screaming and creating a disturbance at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the subject was told to go back to his own apartment and keep the noise down.
9:04 p.m. – A female subject called to report seeing an alligator in Lake Harrison near the weir. Arkansas Games and Fish was also notified.
9:34 p.m. – Springfield, Missouri, authorities reported recovering a license plate reported stolen out of Harrison. Information passed on to detectives.
10:14 p.m. – An officer on patrol issued a driver a warning for parking in front of Walmart and not in a marked parking space.
10:32 p.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance in the apartment above his. An officer said it was a child running around the upper apartment.
10:59 p.m. – A woman on Frick Avenue requested an officer driver through her neighborhood due to someone trying to open a window of her residence. An officer said a neighbor had been checking on the caller’s welfare, but she was unaware of it.
