12:07 a.m. – A man called to report several subjects in the wooded area behind Camp’s Plants. An officer said there was no one else in the area except the caller, who had permission to be present.
8:59 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose at the five-way stop on Capps Road. Animal Control was notified.
9:34 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Rush. Animal Control was notified.
10:17 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Brewer Street, but an officer spoke to her and said the call was unfounded.
10:56 a.m. – A possibly suicidal female subject was reported at an address on South Spruce, but an officer said the woman was fine and didn’t want to harm herself.
11:03 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on West Stephenson near First Assembly of God Church. Animal Control was notified.
12:03 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone broke into his secured vehicle while it was parked on Gordon Street over the weekend. He said he would go back to the HPD later with more information to file a formal complaint.
12:27 p.m. – A caller reported theft of decorations from the lobby of Majestic View Apartments over the previous few days. A formal complaint was filed.
1:31 p.m. – A reckless driver in a box truck was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
2:23 p.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle just north of Anderson’s on the Bypass. An officer said the 19-year-old female subject in the vehicle was waiting for help, but she was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license.
3:16 p.m. – A caller reported a box of tools left on the porch of his residence on Shorecrest. He just asked the information be noted in case someone called to report missing tools.
4:03 p.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia at an address on South Ash. An officer took possession of the item.
4:32 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Country Mart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:39 p.m. – A 20-year-old female subject who went to the HPD to be fingerprinted for employment was found to have an arrest warrant out of Searcy County. Officials there requested the subject be advised to go to the sheriff’s office within seven days to take care of the warrant.
5:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on West Sherman. An officer arrested a 19-year-old male subject for careless driving with accident and he was later released after posting $220 professional bond.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported subjects had been riding ATVs and dirt bikes all day and night on McElroy Drive. Officers were notified.
6:31 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a combative patient. The officer said the subject had calmed down and was being treated.
10:56 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject in the area of Equity Bank on East Ridge Avenue. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
