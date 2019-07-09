1:53 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a man and woman, both 39, sitting in a vehicle parked outside O’Reilly Automotive.
2:14 a.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a cow on Highway 397. An officer said the location was outside the city, so State Police were notified.
7:07 a.m. – A woman called to report an opossum caught in a live trap outside her residence. Animal Control was notified.
7:56 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Rehab reported a disturbance between two residents. An officer said the man and woman were married and it had been verbal only, so no complaint would be filed.
8 a.m. – A woman called to report a dead animal in her back yard. Animal Control was notified.
8:01 a.m. – A woman called to report a groundhog tunneled into her laundry room. Animal Control was notified.
8:10 a.m. – A man called to report he was going to enter a residence on West Rush to retrieve his personal property. He said he had permission from the tenant to go in the apartment, but he was advised to talk to the landlord.
8:23 a.m. – A woman called to report a man shot the door of her residence on South Sycamore with a pellet gun. An officer said the man was shooting at cats to scare them off and one of the pellets went astray. He was advised about the ordinance regarding discharging firearms in the city limits. The officer said there was no apparent damage to the caller’s door, so she was advised to contact her landlord if she felt it necessary.
9:12 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone was trying to take his girlfriend’s car and he was trying to protect her. He was advised that the owner of the vehicle would have to file a complaint.
9:39 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing her WIC and bank cards. Information noted in case they were turned in.
10:02 a.m. – A 57-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on Campus Drive. Officers responded and arrested a 32-year-old man for felony domestic battery with bond set at $2,500, but he was also arrested on an Arkansas Board of Parole warrant for hot checks, forgery, breaking or entering and theft of property with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond on HPD charges and taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
10:31 a.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on Hester Drive due to speeders in dump trucks.
10:34 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Hester Drive. Officers were notified.
10:48 a.m. – A 55-year-old woman went to the HPD to report someone used her debit card without permission and took her cell phone. A formal complaint was filed, but she was also arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting with bond set at $1,271. She was later released with a new court date.
11:03 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-husband was refusing to return their daughter to her. A formal complaint was filed for interference with child custody.
11:16 a.m. – A caller reported a skunk caught in a live trap on East College. Animal Control was notified.
11:16 a.m. – An employee at Colton’s called to report a driver hit the side of the business. A traffic incident report was filed.
11:17 a.m. – A caller reported an animal caught in a live trap on West Rush. Animal Control was notified.
1:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject at Harrison Battery and Tire who appeared to be off his medication was causing concern for other customers. An officer arrested the 31-year-old man on a Johnson County warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. He was also arrested on Newton County warrants for breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal mischief with no bond amount shown and failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $1,070. He was later taken to the Newton County line and released to a deputy.
1:32 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report several items stolen from his yard on North Chestnut. A formal complaint was filed.
2:32 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about having trouble contacting the wrecker service that towed her vehicle. She was referred to the Attorney General’s office.
3:05 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in the bed of a pickup parked outside Dollar General on Highway 65 North. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
3:11 p.m. – A woman on North Rowland called to report having problems with a neighbor trimming the caller’s trees. An officer spoke to both parties and the landlord about their rights.
4:07 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to break into a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said it was the owner who had locked keys in the vehicle and was waiting for a mechanic.
4:25 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been involved in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Walmart, but she had already returned to her home in Green Forest. She said she would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
5:56 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject asking people for money outside FedEx Freight. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
7:16 p.m. – A woman called to report losing a change purse containing her driver’s license and credit cards, possibly at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Information noted in case it was turned in.
8:26 p.m. – An employee at Days Inn reported finding possible drug paraphernalia. An officer seized the item.
9:52 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified that a 29-year-old woman in the vehicle was wanted on a BCSO warrant. She was released to a deputy on scene.
11:09 p.m. – A man on Glenview called to report he heard a loud noise outside his residence and went outside to find the door of his vehicle open. An officer said nothing had been taken from the vehicle.
11:31 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle behind Dairy Queen. He later said the woman had driven into town after having an argument with her husband.
