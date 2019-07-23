1:01 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a male subject for DWI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,705. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:30 a.m. – A caller reported possible underage drinking at an address on South Locust. Officers were notified.
2:03 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 39-year-old man on two alias bench warrants for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication with no bond amount shown and on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,627 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:01 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on Hester Drive. He later said the female subject in the vehicle was sleepy and pulled over to take a nap.
7:50 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a civil matter. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
8:01 a.m. – A woman on Westwood Drive reported someone had driven through her yard and garden overnight, then made entry to the residence and destroyed a potted plant. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported some items left on North Willow that could be a health hazard. Public Works was also notified for clean premises inspection.
2:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report some unwanted subjects trying to pick a fight with his girlfriend at an address on South Chestnut. An officer determined the subjects were legally parked, but the caller told the officer he was wrong and became agitated.
3:47 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report another female subject threatened her at her place of employment. An officer determined both subjects had threatened each other, so a formal complaint was filed.
5:13 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his cell phone lost or stolen. Information noted in case it was turned in.
6:54 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of the Bypass near Quality Feed. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:49 p.m. – Newton County authorities reported a male subject who had been involved in a domestic disturbance had possibly gone to NARMC for treatment of wounds. An officer went to the hospital and detained the subject until Newton County arrived and took him into custody on their charges.
9:53 p.m. – A caller reported a woman who appeared to be camping out at the skatepark had been creating a disturbance. An officer said the subject had left the area when he arrived on scene.
10:20 p.m. – A woman called to report she had booked a room for herself at a motel and her husband showed up. She said she couldn’t get him to leave the room. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived.
