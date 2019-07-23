12:05 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject in a vehicle parked at Speer Drive and Sisco Avenue. An officer spoke to the 84-year-old man, who said he had a motel room for the night and was headed there at the time.
12:32 a.m. – A woman called to report two male subjects had her money and were refusing to give it back. An officer determined the woman had actually given the subjects the money, so it was a civil matter at that time.
12:45 a.m. – A caller reported the unattended death of a 75-year-old man at an address on Daly Drive. The coroner’s office was also notified.
2:12 a.m. – A woman called to report she hadn’t seen her husband for about eight hours and he was without his insulin. Officers were notified to watch for the man.
3:13 a.m. – A caller reported a tree down on Main Street near the Fairgrounds. An officer said the roadway was cleared and ArDOT was notified as well.
4:45 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle parked on West Stephenson. He logged a 52-year-old man in the vehicle and everything was fine at the time.
5:14 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle parked at the Sports Complex. He said the 36-year-old man in the vehicle was supposed to have stayed the night with a friend, but that didn’t work out. He agreed to move along.
5:22 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a male subject walking on the north side of the square.
5:38 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a female subject behind the NARMC Thrift Shop and extra patrol was issued.
7:53 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Hester Drive. Officers were notified.
8:02 a.m. – A woman called to report a problem with aggressive groundhogs on Summerhill Court. Animal Control was notified.
8:49 a.m. – A man called to report a skunk caught in a live trap on East College. Animal Control was notified.
8:45 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle on North Willow. It wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to have it removed.
9:04 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a 33-year-old male inmate to the Boone County Jail.
9:52 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence in Alpena. Animal Control was notified.
10:06 a.m. – A caller reported a problem with groundhogs on West Smythe. Animal Control was notified.
10:13 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a wrecker service was refusing to let him get his personal property from a vehicle after a crash. He was advised it was a civil matter.
11:19 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on the roadway on the Bypass near East Wolfe Avenue. An officer said the subject agreed to stay off the road.
11:26 a.m. – An employee at Anstaff Bank on Highway 65 North reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. A formal forgery complaint was filed.
12:06 p.m. – A man called to report a storage unit broken into on Goblin Drive. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
12:21 p.m. – A caller reported a puppy running loose on North Biddle. Animal Control was notified.
12:41 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspect in the theft of her checkbook in Newton County was possibly in a vehicle outside Walmart. Newton County authorities said they had a complaint for the theft, but no suspects were listed and no complaint would be filed in Harrison.
1:17 p.m. – The unattended death of a 71-year-old woman was reported at an address on North Maple. The coroner’s office was also notified.
1:20 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested an officer help with a domestic dispute in a vehicle just south of the airport, but they called back a few minutes later to cancel the officer’s response before he arrived.
1:22 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Walmart parking lot. Animal Control was notified.
1:33 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her children being unruly. She was advised of the process to file a Family in Need of Services petition.
2:12 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for failure to appear in court and pay fines on disobeyed stop sign, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $2,790 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated.
2:47 p.m. – An employee at Andy Yeager Motors on the Bypass reported wheels and tires stolen from a vehicle on the lot. A formal complaint was filed.
2:45 p.m. – A caller reported a tire and wheel in his yard on Speer Drive. An officer said the caller agreed to hold on to it for a few days and dispose of it if no one claimed it.
3:35 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from Winner’s Circle. Officers were notified.
3:37 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Windstream. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:42 p.m. – A man in Springdale called to report his wife was supposed to be going to his residence, but she was missing and he thought she might be doing drugs. He was advised to contact Huntsville Police due to the incident in question happening there.
4:19 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found. The owner was notified to retrieve the item.
4:20 p.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. Detectives were notified.
9:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road.
10:25 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Lilly Street. Officers responded and arrested a 37-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:44 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at The Links. An officer said it had been verbal only.
