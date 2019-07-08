2:22 a.m. – A man contacted HPD via 911 of a possible prowler in the area of his residence. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
8:02 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was going to an address on Redman Drive to help firefighters with a porch fire. Assist completed.
9:13 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her boyfriend having possibly suicidal notions. An officer said the boyfriend was allowed to contact his father. Assist completed.
10:03 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:20 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, walking on North Chestnut. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:21 a.m. – A one-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at North Lucille and Prospect.
11:09 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 37-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,681.42 cash only. He was later released after posting partial cash bond of $300.
11:24 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Wabash. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:57 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on Redman Drive. An officer determined the subject had permission from the tenant to be present and any further actions would be up to the landlord.
1:21 p.m. – An employee at Andy Yeager Motors on East Ridge reported a fuel system stolen from a vehicle. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:59 p.m. – A caller reported an irate patient at Internal Medicine on North Spring Street. An officer responded and a 59-year-old man was arrested on an unspecified Carroll County warrant with bond set at $320 and an unspecified BCSO warrant with bond set at $585. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:03 p.m. – A wreck with injuries involving a car and a motorcycle was reported on Highway 65 in front of Jimmy John’s.
2:06 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject sitting in a vehicle outside Family Budget Inn. An officer issued the 37-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he left the area.
2:20 p.m. – A woman on Washington Avenue called to report her dog ran away from home due to fireworks. Information left for Animal Control.
2:25 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his ex-wife contacting him even though he held a protection order against him. An officer said the man actually wanted it noted that the ex-wife accused him of breaking into her residence and cutting her hair.
2:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone took the license plate from her vehicle outside Walmart and put it on another vehicle. An officer said the complainant had left the area when he arrived.
2:44 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the use of deadly force. An officer advised him it was a legal question, but the situation “absolutely did not meet requirements for use of deadly force.”
3:04 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his neighbor parking heavy equipment in front of the caller’s house. He was advised of his options.
3:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been assaulted by a male subject the previous night. She said he cut off all her hair. An officer ended up arresting the 40-year-old complainant on a warrant for violation of a protection order. She was later released after posting $2,280 professional bond.
4:53 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband yelled at her and was trying to leave their residence on North Robinson in her vehicle. An officer said it had been verbal only, but the man did threaten the woman. A formal complaint was filed.
4:42 p.m. – A male subject called to report locating a power washer on North Willow. An officer said the item wasn’t reported stolen and was at a residence under renovation.
5:48 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject mooning passing traffic on the Bypass. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:41 p.m. – A female subject called to report a heavily intoxicated male subject threatened her and tried to tear off her clothes before fleeing in a vehicle from the address on Ruff Lane. Officers didn’t locate the suspect, but a domestic disturbance report was filed.
7:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Ranch House Plaza.
8:16 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on North Pine. An officer said the subject was no longer in the area.
8:43 p.m. – A caller reported an underground water leak on Nancy Street. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
9:54 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on South Walnut. An officer advised the subjects of the city ordinance.
