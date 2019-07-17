12:01 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy at an address on South Oak. Assist completed.
4:52 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping, possibly intoxicated, by the back door of Harrison Dialysis. An officer said the 24-year-old man wasn’t impaired and had no where to go the previous night, but he left the area.
6 a.m. – A caller via 911 reported a male subject was trying to break into a van at the old bulk plant, but an officer said no one was in the area when he arrived.
5:54 a.m. – Eunice, Louisiana, Police requested an officer go to an address on South Hickory to notify him his vehicle was found beside a road there. An officer determined the subject had actually moved to Louisiana.
7:26 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported near TRG on Industrial Park Road. A 36-year-old man was arrested for following too close with accident, no registration and inadequate insurance. He was later released after posting $1,360 professional bond.
8:26 a.m. – A woman called to report an aggressive dog running loose on West Rush Avenue. Animal Control was notified, but unable to get near the dog. The woman called back about four hours later to report the dog had returned to her porch and wouldn’t let her in the residence. Animal Control was again unable to get near the dog.
8:52 a.m. – An employee at the NARMC Thrift Shop reported having video surveillance footage of a male subject stealing items from the donation bin. An officer said there were two separate incidents and they both involved the same suspect, who was identified. A formal complaint was filed.
9:44 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport a male inmate back to Harrison.
10:37 a.m. – An anonymous female caller via 911 called to report a man had threatened her and her 7-year-old child at an address on North Rowland. Before she gave any additional information, the child took the phone, requested an officer at the location and refused to give any more information. A formal complaint was filed. About two hours later, a 911 dispatcher reported the male subject was at the office requesting to talk to an officer about feeling endangered. The officer took his statement.
10:53 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence near Burlington. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:49 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody issue involving her ex-husband, who lived out of state. She was advised of the proper steps to take to obtain an order of protection and to contact the courts for an emergency child custody hearing.
12:35 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Highland. Animal Control was notified.
1 p.m. – An officer at the station served a 17-year-old boy with a warrant for failure to appear in court on careless or prohibited driving. He was later released after posting $450 cash bond.
1:11 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her ex-boyfriend damaging her property and making comments about taking their child. She was advised of the proper steps for obtaining a protection order.
1:15 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Omaha. Information passed on to Animal Control.
1:52 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 38-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:47 p.m. – A man called to report finding a tote that smelled like it contained something dead on North Chestnut. An officer said the homeowner would dispose of the animal carcass.
2:49 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to file a fraud complaint against a car dealer, but he was advised it was a civil matter.
3 p.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to report a former tenant stole a washing machine from the residence. A formal complaint was filed.
3:28 p.m. – An employee at Country Mart reported a stray dog trying to get in the back of the store. An officer took the dog to the city pound.
3:54 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a minivan driven by a man with a young girl. Officers were notified.
5:27 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:04 p.m. – A caller reported some suspicious subjects got out of a pickup on South Sycamore and were searching around a tree. An officer said the subjects were collecting rocks and everything was fine.
6:25 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on the Bypass from East Prospect Avenue. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
6:39 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:02 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her 16-year-old daughter possibly drinking alcohol. An officer cited the girl into juvenile court for minor in possession of alcohol and she was released back to her mother.
8:07 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles in different vehicles doing donuts on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he arrived.
9:43 p.m. – An employee at The Links called to report getting calls from tenants regarding smoke alarms going off. An officer said it was actually an audible alarm from Myers Metal, but everything was fine.
10 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend hit her in the head a couple of days earlier and she didn’t report it because she thought they were going to reconcile. However, she said they got into it again that night at an address on North Maple. Officers responded and arrested the 19-year-old male subject for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond.
11:10 p.m. – A woman on Daly Drive called to report someone hit the side of her house twice, but an officer didn’t locate any signs of a prowler.
11:30 p.m. – A woman called to report someone possibly trying to break into her residence, but an officer said it was an armadillo wedged between the main door and a screen door. It was removed from the area.
11:54 p.m. – A female subject called to report a possible prowler on East Ridge Avenue, but an officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area.
