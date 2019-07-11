1:35 a.m. – A woman requested an officer drive past her residence on North Oak to see what her dog was growling at. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
1:45 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had kicked the door of her residence on North Rowland and she thought she had a picture of the suspect. An officer determined that the man she suspected was being treated at a psychiatric facility in northwest Arkansas, and the caller was also suffering delusions.
3:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
5:12 a.m. – A man called to report someone rang the doorbell of his residence on North Cherry and he thought it might have been a prowler. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area.
6:53 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen out of Berryville. Officers were notified.
8:24 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 39-year-old woman for driving on a suspended license with bond set at $615. She was later released on a signature bond.
10:05 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance regarding a vehicle between two women at an address on South Pine. An officer advised the parties it was a civil matter and one woman agreed to leave the area.
10:09 a.m. – A 41-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:21 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Pine. An officer said the occupants of the vehicle were waiting for a wrecker company to tow a vehicle.
11:46 a.m. – A woman called to report she drove away from the Splash Car Wash on Industrial Park Road and left a diaper bag on top of the vehicle. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:53 a.m. – A 29-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
12:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Cashsaver.
1:15 p.m. – A caller reported hearing someone yelling at an address on North Spring Street. An officer said the occupants were moving out and there was no disturbance, but a 26-year-old woman was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $500 and released with a new court date.
1:34 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a disturbance that occurred at her residence on South Sycamore the previous night. She said nothing physical took place, so the information was noted for future reference.
2:14 p.m. – An employee at the NARMC Thrift Shop reported property stolen from the donation dock. A formal complaint was filed.
5:29 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle outside Mediquick. Information noted for future reference.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject on the square asking to take pictures of female subjects. An officer arrested the 49-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
5:46 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Pine. An officer responded and said it was between a man and woman over marital property. Both subjects were advised of their options.
5:50 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:17 p.m. – A man called to report someone left a moped in his yard on Walker Avenue. An officer said it wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was going to take control of it for the time being.
7:04 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject talking to himself while walking on West Stephenson. An officer said the man was going to the First Presbyterian Church and everything was fine.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on West Wilson. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:31 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject got on a motorcycle with a male subject and put a toddler without a helmet between them. The caller feared the subjects were under the influence of a controlled substance, but an officer said the call was unfounded and everything was fine.
8:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was notified of a female subject causing problems at Northside Church of Christ. The 49-year-old woman was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390 and later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
9:49 p.m. – A man called to report a his wife had been involved in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred that afternoon outside Perfect Touch. He said he found a vehicle on the parking lot that had fresh paint on it that matched the color of his wife’s vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.