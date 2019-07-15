2:41 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked at the air pump outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North for an extended period of time. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
2:50 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about not having a place to stay. She was referred to the House of Hope.
3:18 a.m. – An officer on patrol transported a male subject home from the hospital.
7:57 a.m. – A woman called to report she stepped to the edge of her property on North Pine to motion for a driver to slow down, but he instead sped up. She said she then followed him to an address on North Walnut. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area, but extra patrol was issued for North Pine.
9:05 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart two days earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:14 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on South Oak. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn down the music.
12:24 p.m. – Boone County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance and no seat belt with bond set at $475. The warrant was confirmed valid.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run wreck on Highway 65 in front of the Ranch House Plaza. A formal complaint was filed.
1:54 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Willow. Officers checked the address, but no one was present. Officers were notified to watch for the man.
3:09 p.m. – A commercial bus driver called to report a subject in a vehicle had followed the bus from Branson, Missouri, to Harrison. An officer spoke to the driver and told him not to follow the bus. However, when the bus left, the driver began following it again. The officer conducted a traffic stop to talk to the driver, who said he was trying to get to Little Rock and was following the bus. He was again told to not follow the bus.
3:22 p.m. – A woman called to report she had allowed a relative to move into her residence and the relative brought an aggressive pit bull that attacked the caller’s dog. She was advised it was a civil matter.
3:24 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Arby’s.
5:13 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
5:20 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Highway 65 near Walmart. Officers were notified.
6:54 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about two neighbors harassing him and his wife. He was advised to talk to his landlord about the eviction process.
7:07 p.m. – Arkansas State Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for shoplifting with bond set at $640. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Boone County Jail on other charges as well.
7:43 p.m. – Rogers County (Oklahoma) authorities reported locating an 11-year-old boy with a head injury who claimed to be from Harrison. An officer said a DHS worker was able to identify the boy and he was returned to a parent.
8:11 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report three dogs in cages left at the skatepark without food or water. An officer spoke to the owner of the dogs and said the call was unfounded.
9:58 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her husband were in a disturbance at an address on Ruff Lane. An officer said the parties agreed to calm down and separate for the night.
10:01 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported serving a 24-year-old male inmate with an HPD read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on third-degree domestic battery, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Information passed on to detectives.
10:17 p.m. – Boone County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,565 professional bond.
11:11 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle playing loud music outside an address on West Alma. Before an officer arrived, the caller reported the music had stopped.
11:45 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on North Sycamore. An officer determined the subject had been living at the residence, so the caller was advised of the proper eviction process. About an hour later, another caller reported the man was yelling at the female subject who was the original caller and she was afraid to go back into the house. An officer said the woman made entry through a window and then reported the male had stolen medication. A formal complaint was filed. About 7:30 the next morning, the woman called again stating she was locked in a bedroom while the male subject and his relative were tearing up the house. Officers responded and arrested the 55-year-old caller for second-degree assault on a household member, resisting arrest and refusal to submit to arrest with bond set at $1,210, cash only for the first 12 hours. She was later released on a signature bond.
11:52 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the 600 block of South Pine, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
