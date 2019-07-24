1:35 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Retirement Center reported a male resident missing, but he was located and returned to the facility.
4:03 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an apartment at The Links. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn his TV down.
5:01 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle outside Aaron’s. The 20-year-old male and 18-year-old female agreed to leave the area.
6:46 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Prospect. Officers were notified.
7:30 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about someone possibly entering her residence and taking a can of coffee. She was advised to talk to her landlord about changing her locks.
8:25 a.m. – An employee at Orion called to report a male subject passed out in a vehicle at the business. He was suspected of taking items from dumpsters. An officer issued the 51-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he agreed to leave as soon as someone arrived with more fuel for his pickup.
8:56 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about someone calling her claiming to be with law enforcement and soliciting money. She was advised it was a scam and not to send money to anyone she didn’t know.
9:41 a.m. – A caller reported a parking lot wreck outside 4 Star Car Care and the other party involved appeared to be in some kind of disturbance in her vehicle. An officer said the parties agreed to exchange insurance information, but a 47-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:49 a.m. – A caller reported goats out at Cottonwood and Bunker. Animal Control was notified.
10:08 a.m. – An employee at Hertz Rental Car went to the HPD to report a vehicle hadn’t been returned as agreed. A formal complaint was filed for unauthorized use of a vehicle and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle. About 3 p.m., a state trooper advised he had spoken to the suspect, who said he would return the vehicle that night.
10:34 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:16 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Ozark Guidance. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:18 a.m. – A caller reported a puppy running loose on North Rowland. Animal Control was notified.
11:34 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking on West Bower. An officer arrested the 33-year-old man on a joint HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication, criminal trespass and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,575 cash only. He was also arrested on a BCSO warrant for fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving with bond set at $2,500, and a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,680. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:56 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 24-year-old woman who left a residence on Clay Lane on foot after assaulting a household member. Officers were notified.
1 p.m. – An employee at ALDI reported a driver hit the side of the building and was possibly injured. The vehicle was towed and the 78-year-old woman driving was taken to NARMC.
1:56 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects possibly passed out on the stage at Minnie Harris Park and there were several used syringes in the area. An officer said it was two juveniles watching videos and there was no sign of drug usage.
2:46 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject assaulted him at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the other subject had pushed the complainant, but no formal complaint was filed.
3:53 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Quail Valley Drive. Information noted for future reference.
4:07 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Willow.
5:03 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject in the area of the courthouse. An officer arrested the 26-year-old man for DWI, inhaling intoxicated compounds and reckless driving. He was later released after posting $1,895 professional bond.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported finding a suitcase at Minnie Harris Park. An officer took the item to the HPD for safekeeping.
5:40 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. An officer followed the vehicle all the way to Walmart, but noted no infractions.
7:12 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
8:22 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on West Bunn due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
9:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43.
11:55 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle parked outside Bank OZK on West Prospect. He later said the driver had stopped to use his phone.
11:58 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a male subject walking on the north side of the square.
