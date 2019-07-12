1:01 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a vehicle she had purchased. She was referred to the Revenue Office for further information.
7:10 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North 3rd Street. Animal Control was notified.
7:49 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a male inmate to Boone County District Court. He was later taken to the HPD.
9:53 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Dollar General on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:19 a.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject against whom she held a protection order was trying to make contact with her while she was on the square. An officer determined it had been a chance encounter and nothing criminal occurred.
10:20 a.m. – A man called requesting help taking his dog to a veterinarian. He said the dog was in pain and bit his daughter. Animal Control took to dog to the vet.
10:22 a.m. – A man called to report someone stole his vehicle while it was parked outside Mediquick. He was informed that a wrecker service towed the vehicle the previous day.
10:57 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing a set of keys somewhere in town. Information noted in case they were turned in.
11:48 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
12:25 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on West Alma.
1:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been threatened while at Cornerstone Bank. An officer said there was no threat, but the caller was advised of the proper steps for a protection order.
2:10 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Quail Valley Drive off Highway 397. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:24 p.m. – A caller reported a break-in at an address on North Spring Road. A formal burglary complaint was filed.
2:29 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Rush and Main.
3:33 p.m. – Little Rock Police requested an officer check an address on Daly Drive for a 28-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant. The officer said the subject no longer lived at that address.
4:06 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject sitting under a tree and smoking a cigarette outside Eagle Heights Baptist Church. The caller said the man wasn’t doing anything wrong at the time, but she was concerned due to thefts in the area. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had been working on the church and was waiting for a ride home.
4:20 p.m. – An officer out at Minnie Harris Park arrested a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man for filing a false police report, endangering the welfare of a minor and harassment. Both were later released after posting $1,500 professional bond each.
4:43 p.m. – A caller reported a camper with smoke coming from it parked in front of the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply. An officer said there had been a fire in the camper, but it had been extinguished and everything was fine at the time.
5:08 p.m. – A caller reported medication stolen from an address on Dawson Drive. A formal complaint was filed.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported two aggressive dogs running loose on West Prospect. An officer didn’t locate the dogs when he checked the area. The woman called back about two hours later stating the dogs had returned and she would shoot them if an officer didn’t catch them. The officer said the dogs were put back in the yard where they belonged and the owner was cited for dog at large.
5:12 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about fraud. The officer said there had been a monetary loss of $26, so the information was noted at the time.
5:15 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North Lucille. Information left for Animal Control.
5:45 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing someone being assaulted outside the White Oak Station on Capps Road. She said the aggressor left in a vehicle eastbound and the victim was still getting gas. Officers were notified.
6:13 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject against whom she held a protection order was trying to contact her by phone. An officer determined the complainant hadn’t actually answered the phone and the call didn’t originate from the suspect’s phone, but the woman thought it had been him. No complaint was filed.
8:43 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $945. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:03 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old male subject for driving on a suspended license with bond set at $615, and on a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court on following too close with bond set at $435. A 31-year-old man in the vehicle was arrested for public intoxication and open container in vehicle with bond set at $680. Both were later released after posting professional bond.
9:13 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject digging through the cigarette disposal container outside Equity Bank on East Ridge. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:44 p.m. – A woman called to report a lawn mower stolen from a residence on Jay Avenue sometime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
10:14 p.m. – A man, who was an over-the-road truck driver, called to report a disturbance at his residence between his wife and juvenile son. He said he was talking to his wife on the phone when the fight began. Officers responded and said no one was injured, but the boy was told to calm down and listen to his mother.
