12:11 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject hanging around Harrison Battery and Tire. An officer said the 45-year-old man agreed to leave the area and not return.
12:43 a.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated male subject at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer arrested the 33-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390, but he was later released on a signature bond after all local jails refused to hold him.
6:37 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old woman for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
7:28 a.m. – A water leak was reported near the First Presbyterian Church on Arbor Drive. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
9:31 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. It was returned to the owner.
11:38 a.m. – A woman called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Walmart. An officer reviewed video surveillance footage, but found the wreck didn’t occur at that location, so the information was noted for insurance purposes.
12:20 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects chasing each other around on the parking lot outside Share & Care. An officer arrested a 37-year-old man for third-degree battery, fleeing on foot, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree assault with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration after being treated at NARMC for unspecified injuries.
1:22 p.m. – A caller reported a woman, who was from out of town, had locked her car while getting gas at Casey’s on South Main. Assist completed.
2:33 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult daughter arrived home and was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. An officer said the dog hadn’t bitten the daughter and was on its property while he was on scene. The information was left for Animal Control.
2:45 p.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on North 3rd Street. Officers responded and arrested a 35-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but she was later released on a signature bond. A 45-year-old man was arrested for third-degree domestic battery and public intoxication, then later released after posting $2,100 professional bond.
3:19 p.m. – A woman called to report her 8-year-old son was throwing a tantrum at Walmart. She was referred to NARMC for medical treatment for the boy.
3:31 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at Quality Inn, but an officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
3:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report her father was outside their residence and her mother didn’t want him there. The man later called to report his wife was refusing to let him gather his belongings and leave. An officer said the man did get some of his things and left.
3:51 p.m. – A caller reported a man driving a lawn mower on the Bypass and picking up trash. An officer said he only observed the man driving on the grass, but he was advised to stay off the highway.
4:30 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject trying to open doors of residences on South Cherry, but an officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
4:32 p.m. – A male subject called stating it appeared all the windows had been broken out of the old junior high band hall. An officer said a door had been broken down on a storage building, but nothing appeared to have been stolen. Officers also located an open door on the old gym, but they cleared the building and secured the door.
5:41 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about ongoing problems at an address on North Robinson, but she was advised no laws had been broken.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on South Walnut. An officer said the man who had been attacked was checked out by EMS, but he declined charges. A 53-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390, but later released on a signature bond. A 33-year-old man was arrested for careless or prohibited driving, DWI No. 2, driving on a suspended license and improper use of registration. He was later released after posting $2,205 professional bond.
6:47 p.m. – A caller reported a campsite established under the Main Street bridge. An officer said there was a campsite, but no one was present at the time. Information passed on to Public Works.
6:58 p.m. – A caller reported someone left a dog in a vehicle parked outside Walmart for seven to eight minutes. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
8:23 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose at the north city limits on Highway 65. An officer said two civilians took control of the animals.
8:42 p.m. – A caller reported fireworks being discharged outside Creekwood Apartments, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
9:06 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he spoke to some people discharging fireworks on West Rogers about the city ordinance.
9:27 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on Park Avenue, but an officer said they were coming from outside the city limits.
10:14 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about legal actions against her sister. The officer said the caller just wanted it noted she was trying to move out of their residence.
10:46 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject arguing with someone on the phone while walking at Highways 7 North and 43. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
