1:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Boone County authorities at Middle Street and Frick Avenue. Assist completed.
6:18 a.m. – A caller reported a tree fell from a yard on North Rowland and was blocking traffic. ArDOT was also notified and an officer performed traffic control while the roadway was cleared.
7:14 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card she found at Minnie Harris Park. A message was left for the owner to retrieve it.
7:17 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Claridge.
8:49 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:09 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Westrock after an employee was terminated. Officers were notified.
11:04 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting his personal property back from a female subject. He was advised it was a civil matter.
11:10 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
12:03 p.m. – A man called to report the driver of a white pickup with Texas tags picked up the caller’s dog on Capps Road. Animal Control was notified.
12:21 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject had been going to her residence and harassing her. She also said she was told by another woman that the male subject had been planning to rape the caller. She was advised to call back if he returned.
12:25 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about going onto the property where a friend lives. He was advised there was nothing wrong with it unless he had been issued a criminal trespass warning for the property.
12:34 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Sycamore arrested an 18-year-old male subject on a warrant for theft of property and breaking or entering with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:43 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
1:44 p.m. – A caller reported someone had put sign advertising a yard sale on a stop sign at Maple and Bower. An officer advised the owner of the residence to remove the signs.
2:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband went to her residence and was refusing to leave when asked. An officer responded, but said the situation had resolved itself and everything was fine at the time.
2:20 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody matter stemming from his arrest. He was advised to contact Legal Aid.
3:47 p.m. – A man called to report someone had been throwing meat in an alley behind a residence on North Willow, possibly trying to feed feral cats. Officers were notified.
4:11 p.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle on North Pine. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t reported stolen and the caller could have the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.
4:15 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Lucille due to a traffic incident.
4:34 p.m. – A caller reported that it appeared a box truck parked on the west side of Highway 65 North near Sonic appeared to have been broken into because the doors were still open. An officer said the owner of the truck hadn’t been in it for years, but there was damage. Extra patrol was issued.
4:53 p.m. – An employee at First National Bank of North Arkansas reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
5:20 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Rush. Officers responded and said a woman was injured, but refused medical treatment. However, the 54-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were both arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710 each. Both were later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:59 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a tool bag fall from a vehicle at North Main and Vine Street. He said he would keep the bag if someone went looking for it.
7:31 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Subway on West Central.
8:36 p.m. – A caller reported a manhole cover sticking up from the street and water gushing from the hole at South Walnut and East South Avenue. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.