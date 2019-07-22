6:51 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old woman for second-degree domestic battery, third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:22 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported in the 400 block of South Main. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:31 a.m. – A female subject called the HPD to report she bumped another driver in the drive-thru at Arvest Bank on North Walnut. She said the other driver looked at her vehicle and left the scene. Information noted for future reference.
8:40 a.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile daughter wanted to recant her statement about her father, who lived out of state, sexually abusing her. She was advised she would have to go through Sanctuary to drop the emergency protection order she filed. She was also informed of the process to file a Family in Need of Services petition with the court.
8:59 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his ex-girlfriend and another woman harassing him. An officer spoke to the suspects and told them to leave the complainant alone. All parties were advised they needed to talk to their landlord about any parking problems.
9:29 a.m. – An officer advised he was transporting an inmate from the Taney County, Missouri, Jail to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
9:47 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive pit bull running loose on North Rowland. Animal Control said the dog didn’t shows signs of aggression, but the owner put the dog back on a leash. The owner was also advised of the potential consequences if the dog got loose again.
10:24 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Big Lots.
11:30 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
11:55 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported on Crandall Avenue. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:56 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside The Home Depot. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:14 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about retrieving her vehicle and personal property from her ex-boyfriend. An officer spoke to both parties and said arrangements were made.
12:31 p.m. – A caller reported finding several used syringes at an address on South Ash. An officer properly disposed of the items.
1:38 p.m. – A woman called to report she had bought a home and was to take possession that day, but the former owner was refusing to leave. An officer said the subject did agree to vacate the property.
2:12 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with airbag deployment was reported on the Bypass in front of Kum & Go.
4:48 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about being stalked. She said she was approached by a man at Walmart and ALDI who told her she was pretty and gave her his phone number. She said she hadn’t had any further contact with the subject, so she was told to contact the HPD if she heard from him again.
4:50 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $535 professional bond.
5:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle was disabled in the center turn lane on Highway 65 near Grant Avenue, but she needed traffic control while she changed a tire. Assist completed.
5:54 p.m. – An officer out at Walmart was approached by a woman turning in a wallet she found on the parking lot. It was taken to the HPD for safekeeping.
6:15 p.m. – An employee at Sofa City called to report someone stole his vehicle while he was at work. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle and a formal complaint was filed.
8:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Shamrock Drive. Officers were notified.
9:02 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified the 42-year-old man driving had a suspended license. He agreed to park the vehicle and walk home.
9:02 p.m. – An officer out at NARMC arrested a 53-year-old man for public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest with bond set at $1,215. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:32 p.m. – A caller reported a young boy left unattended in a vehicle parked outside the Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
9:46 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
9:52 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle parked outside the NARMC Thrift Shop, but he later said everything was fine.
