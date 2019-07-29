12:25 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing outside a residence on South Hickory. An officer said it had been verbal only, but the man went back to his residence. And the woman got a ride elsewhere.
4:09 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a boy and girl, both 16 years old, who were reported as runaways. Officers were notified.
4:10 a.m. – A caller reported two female subjects arguing on the back parking lot outside Days Inn. The caller said one of the subjects went back to a room. An officer said no one answered the door of the room and the vehicle they registered at check-in was no longer on the parking lot.
7:45 a.m. – A man called to report he found footprints in dew on the grass outside his residence on Maryott Street and suspected a prowler had been in the area. He asked the information be noted for future reference and for extra patrol for a few days.
8:09 a.m. – A caller reported someone passed out in a vehicle parked in front of a storage unit on South Pine. An officer said the subject was fine, but agreed to move along.
9:19 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Bunker Road and Country Club Road.
9:30 a.m. – A caller reported a woman who lived on South Walnut was possibly missing. Officers located the woman and notified her husband of her wellbeing.
10:01 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about evicting someone from her property. She was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city limits.
10:16 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her child possibly being molested or raped. She was referred to the jurisdiction where the allegations were reported.
11:02 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a dump truck that pulled down power lines at Highway 7 North and Shamrock. Entergy was also notified and the highway was fully opened again about 4 p.m.
12:39 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
1:36 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a dispute with one of her neighbors. An officer said the dispute was over a cat and the parties agreed to get along.
2:05 p.m. – An employee at Arvest Bank reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
2:01 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 43-year-old male inmate with a warrant for two counts each of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $25,000. He remained incarcerated.
2:18 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for third-degree battery with bond set at $1,000 and probation violation with bond set at $1,750 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid and he was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:25 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing while walking on West Prospect. An officer spoke to the parties, who said it had been verbal only and they had already apologized to one another.
2:31 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old man for breaking or entering and theft of property with no bond amount shown, as well as failure to appear in court on careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $210 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later transported to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:52 p.m. – A representative of a Christian aid group called to report receiving a call from a male subject stating he had committed incest with his sister. The caller was based in Pennsylvania and it was determined the report actually came from someone in New York, so the caller was given his options.
4:21 p.m. – An officer out at the Newton County Jail served a 28-year-old male inmate with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot with bond set at $40,000. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject in a vehicle driving slowly through a neighborhood on West Rogers after mail carriers and UPS drivers had been in the area. The caller said he thought the subject might be looking for packages to steal from porches, so extra patrol was issued.
5:23 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near the north interchange.
6:48 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. The owner went to the HPD later to retrieve the item, but it was packaged in evidence an unavailable for her at the time.
7:40 p.m. – A caller reported a man messing with a vehicle parked outside an address on North Willow. An officer checked the area and said the subject was gone, and that the vehicle showed no signs of forced entry.
8:11 p.m. – A caller reported a man causing a disturbance outside an address on South Walnut. An officer said the offending party was gone when he arrived and the other subject involved was going inside for the night.
8:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject going door to door on North Lucille trying to sell home security systems. An officer spoke to the subject and advised him he needed a peddler’s permit.
8:59 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
9:06 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Forward Drive near FedEx Freight. Officers were notified.
9:50 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred that day outside Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
10:42 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. Information given.
10:45 p.m. – A female subject called to report the registration sticker stolen from her license plate. Information noted for future reference.
11:47 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of Anvil Drive, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area.
