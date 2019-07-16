12:34 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported firefighters were requesting an officer at an address on Hummingbird. Assist completed. The landlord went to the HPD later that morning to talk to an officer about the incident. He requested that a man and woman be issued criminal trespass warnings for the location if they returned.
10:08 a.m. – A female subject called stating she would like to donate a puppy for the HPD to use as a K-9 unit. Information left for Animal Control.
12:15 p.m. – A woman called to report two other women were harassing her outside her vehicle parked at Wendy’s. An officer said the disturbance was verbal only, but a 42-year-old woman was arrested on a Carroll County warrant for failure to pay fines on no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,651. However, Carroll County authorities requested she be released with a new court date because they had no officers available to pick her up.
2:24 p.m. – A male subject called to report he lived just outside the city limits and would be sighting in a .22 caliber firearm. Information noted for future reference.
5:17 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report some subjects under the bridge at Minnie Harris Park yelled at her and began waving a cell phone at her trying to get her to go to them. Officers were notified.
6:15 p.m. – A 48-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant charging him as a habitual offender with second-degree forgery and theft of property. He was later released after posting $15,000 professional bond.
7:45 p.m. – A woman called to report medication stolen from her vehicle after it was towed the previous night. An officer advised her of the status of the medication and that damage to her vehicle was due to her hitting a light pole.
7:42 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report two subjects in the play area at McDonald’s on Main Street appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer spoke to the 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man and said the report was unfounded.
9:29 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two subjects had stolen property from the store. An officer responded, but the employee declined a formal complaint at the time, asking the information be noted for future reference.
