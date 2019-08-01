2:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a vehicle parked in front of Back Yard Framer on the square.
2:52 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside Flippin’ Hippie, but he said everything was fine.
3:09 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an open door of a residence on North Maple. The owner had inadvertently left the door open.
3:29 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside North Arkansas College, but he said the occupants were playing Pokémon Go.
4:06 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing no clothes was standing near the curb outside Flexsteel on the Bypass. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:26 a.m. – A landlord called requesting an officer due to someone pitching a tent on one of his rental properties. An officer said a 19-year-old male subject was issued criminal trespass warnings for all the complainant’s properties.
9 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject on North Willow. The 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,970 cash only and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:13 a.m. – A caller reported a parking problem at Cornerstone Plaza. An officer said the vehicle was on private property and blocking construction, so the caller could have it towed at the owner’s expense. The caller also reported he was being harassed by another male subject. He was advised of the proper steps to file a formal complaint.
10:24 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle on South Pine. Information noted for future reference.
10:36 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD requesting help gaining entry to her pickup parked at the old junior high. Assist completed.
10:45 a.m. – An 18-year-old female subject was arrested for theft of property at Walmart. She was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
10:43 a.m. – An officer out at Boone County District Court arrested a 26-year-old woman on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,384 cash only. She was later released to the custody of a bailiff.
10:47 a.m. – A caller reported a man without pants standing beside the Bypass near Crandall Avenue. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene. A witness said the subject had fled into the wooded area.
11:20 a.m. – An officer transported a 27-year-old male inmate from the Carroll County Jail to the Boone County Jail.
11:34 a.m. – Federal authorities requested officers watch for two male inmates, ages 30 and 34, who escaped from the Jefferson County Jail two days earlier. They also said the escapees might have been involved in a shooting at Atkins. Officers were notified.
12:02 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD requesting help finding a place to live after being kicked out of her residence. An officer explained her available options.
12:47 p.m. – A caller reported a car fire on the parking lot outside NARMC. Officers assisted firefighters on scene.
12:58 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her landlord screwing the door shut on her residence. An officer explained her options.
1:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reportedly taken without authorization. Officers were notified.
1:48 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:21 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 45-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and no seat belt with bond set at $35,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:56 p.m. – A man called to report he had been assaulted by another man outside an address on Hester Drive. An officer left a statement form for the man to fill out to file a formal complaint.
3:26 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a male juvenile had been posting pictures of underage girls on social media sites. A formal sexual misconduct complaint was filed.
4:04 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-husband had been harassing her in violation of a valid protection order. She was given a statement form to complete and told to return with a copy of the protection order. She also said she would document violations through her lawyer.
4:06 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had completed work on a residence on North Cherry, but the homeowner was refusing to let him have one of his tools. An officer said the property was returned to the complainant.
4:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking near the Boone County Library was possibly wanted on arrest warrants. An officer said the subject wasn’t in the area when he arrived.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Oak Forest Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
10:52 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a protection order she and her mother held against her father. She asked that it be noted he had threatened to take the vehicle she had been allowed to drive. She was advised that the father could take the vehicle if it was registered in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.