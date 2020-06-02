7:43 a.m. – A man called to report another man had assaulted him at an address on Harness Street. An officer spoke to the parties and determined the dispute that day had been verbal only, but the two had been in disputes in past as well. They were advised to leave each other alone.
8:33 a.m. – An officer on patrol was approached by a citizen stating there was a stolen vehicle at an address on North 3rd Street, but the report was unfounded.
10:51 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a calf running loose near Shiloh Baptist Church. He put the calf back in the pasture.
11:06 a.m. – A caller reported a problem with aggressive dogs at an address on Richard Street. Animal Control was notified.
11:16 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart appeared to be upset and aggressive. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived at the business.
11:23 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North Cherry.
11:25 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife harassing and stalking him around town. An officer spoke to the subject and determined the subjects were only in the same places at the same time, so no crime had occurred.
12:57 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle on the Bypass near D&H Glass. Assist completed.
1:03 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. An officer returned it to the owner.
1:09 p.m. – A caller reported loud rap music coming from a vehicle at the tennis courts by the old junior high. An officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
1:47 p.m. – A man called to report another man flying a drone at Minnie Harris Park and taking pictures of the caller’s wife and children. He was advised it wasn’t illegal to take pictures in a public place.
2:03 p.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence at Bergman. Information passed on to Animal Control.
2:04 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Spring Street and Central Avenue.
2:04 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Neighbor’s Mill. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:37 p.m. – A woman called to report she thought a neighbor shot her cat with a BB gun or a pellet gun. Information noted for future reference.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported a dog had been left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer said the windows were down in the vehicle and the dog didn’t appear to be in distress, but the owner was advised he might want to leave the dog at home next time.
4:06 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Wal-Mart Drive. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver had been distracted by loud music and kids talking.
6:43 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Prospect due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
6:51 p.m. – A man called to report he and his girlfriend were arguing at his residence on East Prospect. An officer said it had been verbal only. The caller was intoxicated and the girlfriend agreed to get a ride to her own home.
8:24 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking on Azalea were screaming at each other and possibly in a domestic disturbance. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
8:55 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported several juveniles loitering on the parking lot. An officer spoke to the subjects and explained why businesses in the area didn’t want them hanging around.
