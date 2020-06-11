12:49 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged an 18-year-old male subject riding a bicycle around the Sports Complex.
1:36 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been walking into the wooded area behind Walmart for the past couple of days carrying sheets. The information was noted for future reference.
2:33 a.m. – Calcasieu Parish (Louisiana) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 54-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $150. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was out of extradition range.
2:54 a.m. – A caller reported someone walking in the alley between North Pine and North Spring. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:57 a.m. – Moberly, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
3:11 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle outside Casey’s on South Main. He later said it was an employee waiting to go to work.
8:35 a.m. – A reckless driver in a box truck was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
10:16 a.m. – A caller reported medication, cash and other property stolen from a residence on Brewer Street. A formal complaint was filed.
10:53 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to open a credit card account. A formal complaint was filed.
11:10 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to draw unemployment insurance benefits. A formal complaint was filed.
11:23 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she was receiving harassing text messages through a phone app. An officer spoke to her and said she was concerned her number had been given to different websites. Information noted for future reference.
11:35 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer check an address on Tori Drive for a 53-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant. Assist completed.
11:56 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a scam in which she was involved. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:20 p.m. – A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia at an address on Speer Drive. An officer properly disposed of the item.
12:23 p.m. – An employee at Walmart reported a pickup with camper had been parked outside the business for some time and there was apparently a male subject living in it. The caller wanted an officer to tell the subject to leave, but an officer wasn’t able to make contact with him at the time.
12:24 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about harassing test messages he was receiving. He was advised to have no further contact with the other party.
12:33 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report his estranged wife, who held a protection order against him, had been going to his residence on South Main and taking his vehicle. An officer said the vehicle was still mutual property and the order hadn’t been served as yet.
1:01 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Oak. An officer responded and arrested a 48-year-old woman on a warrant for probation violation. She was later released after posting $4,025 professional bond.
1:07 p.m. – An employee at Days Inn reported a vehicle had been abandoned outside the motel for a few weeks. An officer determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Gassville, so it was towed with a hold placed for that department.
3:02 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about violation of a protection order. A formal complaint was filed.
3:04 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone had used his identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. A formal complaint was filed. He was referred to Marion County authorities due to the incident happening there.
3:11 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report the license plate lost or stolen from his vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
3:38 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a skateboard southbound on Main Street from the north interchange. An officer said the subject was walking in the turn lane near Neighborhood Diner when he checked the area, so he was advised to stay off the roadway. A few minutes later, another caller reported the subject had jumped onto Main Street to kick a rock and she nearly hit him. An officer advised the 27-year-old man not to get on the street for any reason.
3:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a pickup hauling furniture stopped outside Holiday Inn Express, loaded up construction material and left eastbound. A formal complaint was filed because the subject had been known to frequent the area.
5:16 p.m. – Franklin County authorities requested an officer go to an address on Tamarind to check for a man and woman reportedly living there. An officer said the subjects weren’t at the residence.
5:44 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North Spring Road.
6:49 p.m. – A caller reported someone riding a dirt bike up and down East South Avenue. An officer said the subject was putting the bike away when he arrived, but he was advised to stay off city streets.
7:09 p.m. – A caller reported three dogs left in a vehicle parked outside Days Inn. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
9 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from Prospect Avenue. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was fine, but had been trying to eat a chicken sandwich.
9:15 p.m. – A man called to report a possible attempted break-in at his residence on Argyle. He said his video doorbell showed a male subject trying to get in, but an officer said the house was secure and no one was in the area at the time.
9:24 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject outside the Boone County Library was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the 32-year-old man was actually listening to music and dancing, but he was advised to relocate.
11:30 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said he could hear people moving around inside the residence, but no one would answer the door.
