4:07 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject who only said she needed an officer at an address on North Chestnut, then disconnected. Dispatch called the subject, who said there were people surrounding her residence and she couldn’t stay on the phone. An officer said there was no one in the area when he arrived and the subject refused to answer the door.
8:26 a.m. – A 56-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
9:42 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject living in a vehicle parked outside The Links. An officer said the man was fine and he couldn’t ask the subject to leave without a request from the property owner.
10 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Dragon King.
10:15 a.m. – A woman called to report neighbors harassing her. She was advised that the incidents she described weren’t criminal, so she needed to talk to their landlord.
11:02 a.m. – A woman called to report she was power of attorney over her uncle, who had been admitted to NARMC. She said her uncle’s care giver had locked her keys inside his residence on South Ash and the caller’s boyfriend was going to make entry to the house. Information noted in case someone called to report a break-in.
12:48 p.m. – A caller reported a driver pulling a trailer with no working taillights southbound on Main Street. An officer stopped the vehicle and advised the driver of the problem.
12:56 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject panhandling at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive had a dog with him and the dog appeared to be in distress. Animal Control was notified.
1:05 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 38-year-old woman on HPD warrants for probation violation with bond set at $3,955 cash only and failure to appear in court on speeding, expired tags and failure to present insurance with bond set at $630, as well as a Marion County warrant for financial identity fraud with no bond amount shown. She was later released to a Marion County deputy.
1:28 p.m. – A 30-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
1:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject took their vehicle from the NARMC parking lot and was refusing to let her have her wallet. An officer said the property was returned to the caller.
1:51 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bag full of medications on the parking lot outside Hudson’s Supermarket. The property was turned over to the narcotics division.
2:10 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 38-year-old man on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:57 p.m. – A man called to report his adult stepson hit the caller’s juvenile son with a stick and left in a vehicle on South Chestnut. Officers located the 32-year-old man later and arrested him for second-degree domestic battery with bond set at $2,500. He was released on a signature bond.
3:09 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
3:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on East Stephenson.
3:24 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 31-year-old woman on HPD warrants for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown and probation violation with bond set at $2,000 cash only. She was later released after posting professional bond.
4:31 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a female subject for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $260 cash bond.
5:21 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Highway 43 from Highway 65 North. Officers were notified.
5:33 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report two men broke into his residence on North Robinson, destroyed some property, then left in a vehicle after throwing his phone at him. A formal residential burglary complaint was filed.
9:15 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass near Quality Feed. Officers were notified.
9:18 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a possibly suicidal subject at an address on Dogwood. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
9:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. The 19-year-old male and female subjects agreed to leave the area.
10:14 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested an 18-year-old male subject for driving on a suspended license and on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $1,680 professional bond.
10:25 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Cherry. The officer said the subject no longer lived at that address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.