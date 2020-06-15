12:14 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Spring Street. An officer said he took the subject to NARMC for evaluation because he refused to go in an ambulance.
12:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject apparently staying in the pavilion at Minnie Harris Park. The 61-year-old man agreed to pack his belongings and leave the area.
12:36 a.m. – A woman called to report her son had gone to play basketball at the old junior high, but was 30 minutes late in returning. An officer spoke to the boy, who had just gotten off the phone with his mother and was on his way home.
1:28 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject sleeping outside the Senior Center Club. The 57-year-old man agreed to gather his belongings and leave the area.
9:31 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Capps Road.
10:42 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Bellefonte. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:29 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 34-year-old man with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
11:47 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Crockett Tower.
11:53 a.m. – A man called to report a dealer license plate lost or stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
11:59 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Chestnut and the Bypass. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
1:12 p.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle blocking the intersection at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
1:16 p.m. – A caller reported a parking lot wreck outside ALDI. A few minutes later, another caller reported one party was refusing to let the other party leave until an officer arrived. The subjects agreed to exchange insurance information.
1:28 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking back and forth near a group of children playing outside Forest Heights Elementary School. She said she drove past the scene and the male subject walked away, but he returned and was talking to the children after she left. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area, but he would be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
2:22 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
2:26 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old woman on a warrant for residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. A 39-year-old man was also arrested on a warrant charging him as a habitual offender with residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with no bond amount shown. The man was also wanted on warrants out of Boone and Searcy counties, but neither jurisdiction requested any action at the time. Both were later released on signature bonds.
2:35 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant for criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was later released after posting $1,020 professional bond.
3:18 p.m. – A caller reported a dog that looked malnourished had been lying in a yard on West Park Avenue for about five hours. An officer returned to dog to its owner.
3:33 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred about five weeks earlier. The officer explained her legal options.
3:44 p.m. – A man called to report he lost his wallet at Walmart. He said surveillance video at the store showed another man picked it up and put it in his pocket. A formal complaint was filed. The following day, another man went to the HPD to turn in the wallet. It was returned to the owner, who said there was $100 missing from it. Information noted for future reference.
4:01 p.m. – A man called to ask an officer to check on a 50-year-old man at an address on North Spring Street because he hadn’t talked to him for more than a month. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
4:05 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old woman for theft of property, failure to pay fines on no proof of insurance, running a stop sign, driving on a suspended license and theft by receiving with bond set at $1,300. The warrant was confirmed valid.
7:23 p.m. – A woman called to report a man hit her on the head and left a knot while she was trying to pick up her son from an address on West Stephenson. About the same time, the man called to report the caller tried to run over him while he was trying to buckle the child in a car seat. The subjects were advised to perform custody exchange at the HPD in the future.
7:45 p.m. – A male subject called to report some people had been following him around town and taking pictures of him outside his residence. Information noted for future reference.
8:10 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 20-year-old female subject for expired tags, no registration and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $770, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,970. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:35 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in an identification card she found outside Dollar General on West Rush.
8:38 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a female subject pushing a stroller on North Pine and possibly carrying an open container. He later said the can was Pepsi and the subject was fine.
9:13 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on her driveway on East Rogers. An officer arrested the 20-year-old male subject in the vehicle on a Texas State warrant for possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
9:46 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer located the vehicle parked outside Walmart and said the 61-year-old woman driving was fine and just going to work.
10:44 p.m. – A woman called to report a driver tried to hit her husband outside an address on West Central. A minute later, the driver called to report another driver ran him off the road on West Central. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving with accident and DWI with accident with bond set at $15,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
