12 a.m. – A female subject called to report two men fighting at an address on South Ash and there was blood present on a door. An officer arrested a 38-year-old man on warrants for failure to comply with court orders public intoxication, refusal to submit to arrest, third-degree domestic battery and disorderly conduct with total bond set at $1,545. He was later released to go the NARMC for treatment. About two hours later, an officer logged the fact that the man left the emergency room against medical advice.
2:03 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking on some subjects at the Sports Complex. The subjects agreed to leave the area.
3:57 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in the area of South Pine and Lake Shore Drive after hearing a possible gunshot. He didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
9:14 a.m. – A caller reported the male subject police had been looking for the previous day at Forest Heights Elementary School had returned. An officer said there were two subjects matching the description given, but neither was doing anything wrong that he could ask them to leave the area. Information noted for future reference.
11:30 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside O’Reilly’s on Main Street. Officers were notified.
12:01 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his 14-year-old daughter acting out and becoming violent. An officer said the girl was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
12:42 p.m. – An employee at NARMC reported the father of a female psychiatric patient as trying to take her from the facility without her being treated. An officer said the father calmed down and it had been a misunderstanding between him and nursing staff.
1:26 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 60-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,450 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
3:11 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her debit card stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
4:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report being harassed via Facebook. An officer advised her it wasn’t harassment and the other party was posting comments in a private chat group.
4:08 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported receiving a call from a woman who stated her husband was intoxicated and driving her and their child around. She said she was afraid of her husband. Officers were notified, but a state trooper located the vehicle a few minutes later.
4:10 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 47-year-old woman for driving on a suspended license. She was later released after posting $640 professional bond.
5:20 p.m. – A caller reported an unattended dog locked in a vehicle outside Walmart. An officer located the owner and explained the potential consequences of such actions.
6:03 p.m. – A male subject called to report finding a wallet at Minnie Harris Park. An officer took the item to the HPD for safekeeping.
7:33 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on East South Avenue due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
8 p.m. – A man called to report he was out of town, but suspected someone was trespassing on his property on South Hickory. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
8:08 p.m. – A landlord called to report someone had been shooting a rent house on South Ash with a BB gun and caused damage. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
8:17 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about another man, asking for advice. An officer explained his options.
8:45 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject creating a disturbance at Walmart because they wouldn’t give him money. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and management declined a formal complaint.
9:43 p.m. – A man called to report he got a message from God that someone should shoot him in the heart. An officer responded and arrested the man for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $1,065. He was later released on a signature bond.
10:15 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in a disturbance outside an address on South Oak. An officer said the 25-year-old man was gone when he arrived, but he was later located on a traffic stop. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting total $3,975 professional bond.
10:17 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on Quail Valley due to reckless drivers in the area. Officers were notified.
11:45 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles gathered on the parking lot of Entergy on South Pine. An officer said the subjects were all 18, but they agreed to leave the area.
