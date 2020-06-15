12:41 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out removing debris from the roadway at the south city limits.
1:24 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject took three lawn chairs from her yard on West Wilson. An officer spoke to the 41-year-old man, who said he had loaned the woman a couple of shovels and he was trying to retrieve them. The officer said neither party had receipts for the shovels, so it would be a civil matter.
9:50 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his bicycle stolen. A formal complaint was filed. An officer on patrol that afternoon advised he’d be out with a 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle matching the description given, but it wasn’t the same bike.
11:10 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting in a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on South Main. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
12:13 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for failure to appear in court on inadequate insurance. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,355 professional bond.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly unstable male subject yelling at himself at the coin laundry on South Cherry. An officer spoke to the 32-year-old man, but said he was fine.
1:52 p.m. – A woman called to report she had allowed another woman inside the caller’s residence, then she noticed her wallet missing after the other woman left. A formal theft complaint was filed.
2:04 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male subject being treated for injuries from a disturbance that occurred at an address on South Chestnut. An officer said the subject was hit in the face, but he declined to press charges.
2:17 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
3:14 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to retrieve a memory card that contained video surveillance footage of another male subject chasing him. The card was returned.
3:55 p.m. – A man called to report he was out of town and his girlfriend sent him a picture of the pool in his yard that had been slashed. He said she was blaming him, but he would be back in town in a week to assess damage. Information noted for future reference.
4:38 p.m. – A man called to report his wife had been involved in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Walmart. He said she drove home after the incident occurred because she was scared. A formal complaint was filed.
5:54 p.m. – A state trooper reported that a driver passed him while he was on a traffic stop and was yelling at the trooper. They also said they had received a reported of someone throwing beer bottles out the window of a similar vehicle. An officer located the vehicle at an address on West College and the driver admitted his passenger had thrown out bottles. He was cited for littering.
6:45 p.m. – An employee at the Bypass White Oak Station reported a shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 43-year-old woman for theft of property and resisting arrest. She was later released after posting $1,200 professional bond.
8:04 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject carrying a beer walking in the middle of the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer did locate a subject in the area, but said he was fine.
8:29 p.m. – Marion County authorities reported a man and woman fighting in a vehicle westbound on Highway 62. A few minutes later, another caller reported the vehicle had almost hit some bushes while backing out of an address on South Ash. Another few minutes later, an officer out at NARMC requested other officers for backup regarding the same incident, but no arrests were noted.
9:32 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Main and Crandall. Assist completed.
11:46 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 44-year-old man on a warrant for hot checks with bond set at $367.13. He was later released on a signature bond.
