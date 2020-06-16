1:31 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Lock and Roll storage units where two subjects were sleeping. The officer tried without success to make contact with management, so the subjects were logged in the area.
2:20 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Cottonwood Road after a woman reported someone rang the doorbell of her residence and fled the area. Officers were notified.
2:53 a.m. – A woman called to report someone rang the doorbell of her residence on Daly Drive and fled the area. An officer didn’t locate anyone else in the area.
6:48 a.m. – A man called to report finding a purse in the alley behind the Hotel Seville. An officer took the item to the HPD for safekeeping.
7:36 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 entering the north city limits. Officers were notified.
9:55 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing text messages from her ex-husband’s girlfriend. An officer said the caller was really more concerned about false allegations against her. She was advised to have minimal contact with the subject and to not worry about the allegations if they were false.
10:45 a.m. – A male subject called to report he left his wallet at the White Oak Station on Capps Road and someone stole it. A formal complaint was filed.
10:46 a.m. – A man called to report he had been unable to make contact with one of his employees for about a week. An officer spoke to the employee, who said she was fine and in the process of changing jobs.
10:59 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence on Diamond City. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:52 a.m. – An employee at Ben Eddings Motor Group reported a vehicle missing from their lot. He said he wasn’t sure if it had been stolen or loaned out, so other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the vehicle.
12:08 p.m. – A man called to report a woman took $9,300 from his residence and bought a car. He said he was following the woman to the car lot to return the car. He was advised to contact the BCSO for a formal complaint because he lived outside the city.
12:44 p.m. – A Boone County deputy requested an officer help identify a subject on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
12:48 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on South Ash. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:17 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about laws regarding exhaust pipes on vehicles. Information given.
3:14 p.m. – A man called to report he had loaned a vehicle to another man who hadn’t returned it at the time. Information noted for future reference.
4:25 p.m. – A juvenile probation officer reported a motorcycle wrecked and left at Capps Road and Skyline Drive, and it possibly belonged to one of his probationers. An officer said a hold was placed on the motorcycle.
4:41 p.m. – An employee at The Home Depot reported someone had left a bottle of pills at a register. An officer confiscated the bottle.
5:05 p.m. – A representative of Arkansas 811 requested an emergency locate of natural gas lines at South Maple and West Nicholson due to repairs required. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
6:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he witnessed a parking lot wreck outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:50 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check the welfare of his ex-wife because he couldn’t make contact with her. An officer spoke to the woman’s daughter, who said she had been admitted to a nursing home. She further said her parents had been divorced for a long time and her mother no longer wanted to have contact with him.
