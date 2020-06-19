1:37 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $1,685 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting professional bond.
3:29 a.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband transferred their daughter’s money to his account and was refusing to return it. An officer explained her options.
7:50 a.m. – A woman called to report someone threw baked beans on her vehicle while it was parked on Anvil Drive. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
8:13 a.m. – A caller reported water coming from the pavement on Cottonwood Road. The Water Department was notified.
8:20 a.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run wreck on the Bypass near Kum & Go. An officer said the vehicles clipped mirrors and there was no description of the suspect vehicle.
11:09 a.m. – EMS requested an officer check on a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the man had too much to drink and there had been a confrontation with his wife, but he just needed to sober up.
11:32 a.m. – A woman called to report two dogs missing from her residence on Wolf Springs Road. Animal Control was notified.
11:55 a.m. – A caller reported possible animal neglect. Animal Control was notified.
1:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Salsa’s Grill.
1:22 p.m. – A caller reported a cattle trailer partially in the ditch on Highway 43 near Maple Esplanade. An officer said the trailer was gone when he arrived.
2:15 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was in a disturbance with his girlfriend at an address on North Willow. Officers were called back two more times over a short period of time, but the parties eventually agreed to separate for the rest of the day.
3:18 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Crossroads Medical Clinic. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 7 South. While the caller was still on the line with dispatch, he said the vehicle ran off the road and was in a ditch. Arkansas State Police took over the scene.
5:50 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was in a dispute with a female subject at an address on South Chestnut. An officer said the female subject was allowed to retrieve her personal property and leave.
5:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had just purchased a car from a dealer, but a male subject drove away in it when she stopped at a friend’s house. She said she would have someone take her to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
5:53 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject was distraught with a younger male subject trying to console her beside the roadway on South Hickory. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was upset about a break-up but would be fine.
6:02 p.m. – A male subject called to report his stepfather threatened him while the caller was collecting his personal property from an address on North Spring Street. An officer said it had been a miscommunication and everything was fine at the time.
7:03 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on Highway 65 North reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. An officer examined the bill and said it was actually real.
8:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside First Baptist Church. The male and female subjects, both 19, agreed to leave the area.
8:33 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked beside the Yamaha Shop for a couple of days, but an officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
9:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a male subject wanted in connection with a domestic assault at Valley Springs. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about 30 minutes later.
9:28 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver threatened him and turned onto Capps Road from Old Farm Road. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 58-year-old man for DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,445. He was later furloughed to seek treatment at NARMC, then to the Boone County Jail about three hours later.
