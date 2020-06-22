12:51 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported there appeared to be someone sitting in a vehicle on the car lot at Magness Toyota. An officer said no one was around the business when he arrived.
2:24 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside Forest Heights Elementary. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area, so he logged the vehicle parked outside the school.
3:42 a.m. – A woman called to report there might be a controlled substance in a residence on North 2nd Street where some juveniles were having a sleepover. An officer cited a 17-year-old girl into juvenile court for possession of controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco.
4:05 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 47-year-old man with known medical problems who had a doctor’s appointment in Eureka Springs and didn’t show up. Officers were notified.
5:55 a.m. – Lowell Police contacted the HPD to report they had stopped a male subject they often deal with and the vehicle he was driving had a Wood Motor Company temporary tag. They said they were going to have the vehicle towed in case someone reported it stolen. Information noted for future reference.
6:05 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle that belonged to a male subject who was in the Boone County Jail from the Walmart parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
8:19 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport a 38-year-old male inmate to the Boone County Jail.
10:54 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been sideswiped by an 18-wheeler on the Bypass near NAPA Automotive. A formal complaint was filed.
11:50 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out helping a woman locate her vehicle on the Walmart parking lot. Assist completed.
11:56 a.m. – A landlord called to ask about the legality of entering a rent house because he couldn’t make contact with the tenant. He was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
1:59 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking in the middle of Capps Road near the White Oak Station. An officer spoke to the woman on her driveway and said she was fine. About an hour later, another caller reported the woman walking eastbound in the middle of Capps Road. The officer spoke to her again and found that she was upset, but she was advised to stay off the roadway.
2:32 p.m. – An officer at the station arrested a 31-year-old woman on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,000. She was later released on a signature bond.
2:31 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 39-year-old man last seen on a dirt bike in Diamond City. Officers were notified.
2:49 p.m. – An employee at Andy Yeager Autos reported that some subjects in a car with front end damage took keys for several vehicles and fled northbound on the Bypass. A formal complaint was filed and officers were advised to watch for the vehicle.
3:12 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 62-year-old man who was known to abuse alcohol and had a suspended driver’s license and was reported missing. Officers were notified.
3:32 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on open container in vehicle and no driver’s license with bond set at $435 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and served.
3:37 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an incident he was working. The officer arrested the 39-year-old woman for reckless driving with accident, failure to maintain control with accident, leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance. She was later released after posting $1,310 professional bond.
4 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had put pad locks on her father’s house while he was in the hospital. She was advised it was a civil matter and to contact a lawyer.
6:58 p.m. – Marion County authorities reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. The vehicle was towed and the owner was notified of the location.
7:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
7:24 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 South entering the south city limits. Officers were notified.
7:27 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject wearing a women’s sweater and pink leggings had repeatedly loaded carts with merchandise and left them at the self-check lanes. An officer issued the 58-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he was ordered off the property.
7:50 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles around the Fireside Grill trailer and one on the roof spraying water around. An officer said the subjects were just having a water fight and were fine.
8:09 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
8:12 p.m. – A caller reported some children playing unattended in the middle of North Maple. An officer spoke to the parents about keeping the children off the street.
8:18 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her daughter being evicted from an apartment. The officer explained her options.
9:03 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog loose on North Maple. She said she would keep the dog for a few days, so the information was left for Animal Control.
9:41 p.m. – The unattended death of a man in his mid-40s was reported at an address on West Stephenson. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
10:52 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of Highway 65 in front of Buckets. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
