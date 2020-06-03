12:11 a.m. – A caller reported a lot of smoke and a bad smell in the area of East Prospect, but an officer didn’t locate a source after checking the area.
12:24 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Brentwood. An officer spoke to a female subject at the residence who said the male subject who started the verbal dispute had already left the area. Extra patrol was requested and officers were notified.
12:25 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject stole two 30-packs of beer from Casey’s on Highway 65 North and fled on foot. Officers searched the area, but didn’t locate the subject.
12:46 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Highway 65 and Bennett Drive. Assist completed.
1:19 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a woman screaming in a wooded area behind Walmart. An officer said that whatever was making the noise wasn’t human, but it wasn’t located.
1:54 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject drove onto the NARMC parking lot and got out, walking eastbound on Bower and leaving a female subject in the vehicle. An officer arrested the 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
3:33 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject with a flashlight possibly trying to steal property from cars or residences on Kirby Court. An officer spoke to the subject, who said she was trying to walk to Batavia and had gotten lost.
6:49 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a potential child abduction by a non-custodial parent. An officer took her statement and the information was noted for future reference.
8:51 a.m. – Searcy County authorities requested officers watch for a 34-year-old man who suffered from mental problems and was overdue to his destination in Tennessee. Officers were notified.
10:17 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at North Maple and West Smythe. A 70-year-old woman was cited for inadequate insurance with accident.
10:30 a.m. – A caller reported receiving a Facebook message regarding a duck with a bloody neck at Lake Harrison Park. An officer didn’t locate any injured fowl in the area.
10:59 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. A traffic incident report was filed.
11:30 a.m. – A male subject called to report he thought someone had possession of his keys. An officer spoke to the subject, who actually just wanted police to know he lost the keys in his residence.
12 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on North Pine was talking to himself and making obscene gestures. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:21 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Airport Road. Animal Control was notified.
12:34 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:26 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported some juveniles in a disturbance in a vehicle outside the store. An officer said the mother was on scene and the kids, ages 10-15, had been in a verbal dispute, but everything was fine at the time.
2:05 p.m. – A CASA representative called to report a girl as a runaway. Officers didn’t locate the girl, so a formal complaint was filed.
2:11 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone in a blacked-out SUV had been following her around town. She was advised she could get a dash camera if she felt uncomfortable.
2:22 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported a female customer had been cursing and yelling at employees before leaving in a vehicle northbound on Main. Officers were notified.
2:45 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Spring Street arrested a 36-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on obstructing governmental operations and probation violation with bond set at $3,655 cash only. She was later released on a signature bond.
2:44 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had seen Facebook posts indicating protestors were planning to come to Harrison and cause property damage. Information noted for future reference.
4:56 p.m. – A caller reported a driver cut across the off South Main and onto the Dairy Queen parking lot. An officer stopped the vehicle a few minutes later and said the driver was fine, but a citation was issued.
5:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road.
5:45 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver about potential consequences.
5:55 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported firefighters had been sent to an address on Highway 65 South for a medical emergency, but it was actually a domestic disturbance. An officer notified other local law enforcement agencies to watch for a 60-year-old woman believed to have been involved. The officer also said a 21-year-old female subject was treated for injuries in scene and would be leaving the property.
5:58 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend hit her and threw her around at a residence on South Walnut. An officer arrested the 30-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but he was to be released on a signature bond when he was sober. Officers also arrested the 29-year-old caller for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:48 p.m. – A park ranger from Greers Ferry contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,000 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
7:19 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to officers.
7:33 p.m. – Searcy County authorities requested an officer take a statement from a female subject at NARMC regarding an alleged rape. Assist completed.
7:38 p.m. – A caller reported a subject living in a storage unit behind Share & Care. An officer advised the 58-year-old woman to leave the property, but she was also warned about the potential consequences should she return.
8:29 p.m. – An employee at Hobby Lobby reported a female subject who appeared to be on a controlled substance tried to get in the store, then got upset when told it was closed. She then took off her bra and ran across Highway 65 and got in a vehicle. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the 48-year-old woman was fine and getting a ride home, but the 44-year-old man driving was arrested for failure to carry driver’s license and DWI with bond set at $1,030. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:52 p.m. – A man called to report he thought he saw someone walking around Big Lots. An officer checked the store and said it was secure and no one was inside.
10:02 p.m. – A Drug Task Force officer reported they would be out at a residence on North 3rd Street. Information noted.
