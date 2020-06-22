1:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a vehicle with the windows rolled down and the rear windshield smashed parked outside the Dollar General on Capps Road.
1:37 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on disorderly conduct with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
3:53 a.m. – A woman called to report there was a bat in her residence on South Liberty. An officer didn’t locate the bat, so she was advised to contact an exterminator later that day.
4:47 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help at a residence on South Chestnut where a male subject had fallen and was being combative. An officer said the 28-year-old man was gone when he arrived, so other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for him.
7:24 a.m. – A caller reported a man with a dog walking in the middle of the Bypass near Ramsey Motors. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:38 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked overnight on East Fick. A formal complaint was filed.
8:37 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 28-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt. She was later released after posting $330 professional bond.
8:47 a.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $1,475 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was released with a court date.
10:50 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about an incident she reported the previous day. Information given.
11:12 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to break down the door of a residence on West Bogle. An officer said the subject was trying to get his personal property from the residence where he had lived with a female subject and everything was fine at the time. An officer on the call advised a patrol unit was involved in a traffic incident with a U-Haul truck. A formal report was filed.
11:39 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 56-year-old man for failure to appear in court on illegal burning. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $355 professional bond.
12:22 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of the Bypass near the north interchange. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:07 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North Spring Street. An officer spoke to a resident in the area who agreed to keep the dog until the owner was located. Information also passed on to Animal Control.
2:33 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on the Bypass near Crandall Avenue. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
4:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Coy Street.
5:42 p.m. – A woman called to report locking her keys in her vehicle outside Jamie’s Local Flavor. Assist completed.
6 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects agreed to separate.
6:47 p.m. – A caller reported someone screaming for help at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said a man and a woman had both overdosed and were taken to NARMC for treatment.
7:04 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying face down in the grass at Minnie Harris Park. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for detox, then would be released on a signature bond.
7:26 p.m. – A woman called to report her granddaughter was staying at The Links with her guardian, but he was heavily intoxicated at the time. She said the girl reported she had bruises. An officer said the 12-year-old girl was released to the caller. About three hours later, the guardian reported the original caller had been sending him harassing and threatening messages, but an officer said that report was unfounded.
7:54 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer arrested the man on a warrant for criminal impersonation with bond set at $630. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:39 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Ruff Lane. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but Boone County authorities were asked to check a residence outside the city. They later said they made contact with the subject and he was fine.
8:42 p.m. – A caller reported a group of juveniles loitering at a car wash on the Bypass. An officer said the subjects agreed to leave the area.
8:50 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband had been threatening her and her family. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the address given.
9:31 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area of Beverly Drive. An officer said it had been people discharging fireworks and they were advised of the consequences if officers had to return.
9:55 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects discharging fireworks on South Vine, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
10:09 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject creating a disturbance at an address on North Sycamore while she was trying to move out. She said she told him she was going to call police and he left. An officer explained her options.
