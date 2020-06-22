8:50 a.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, speeding, failure to present insurance and no seat belt with bond set at $3,118 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
8:56 a.m. – A caller reported several calves running loose around Forest Heights Elementary School. An officer said there were no cattle loose when he arrived.
11:38 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
1:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report he locked his keys in his vehicle parked outside Colton’s. An officer said the vehicle was equipped with an anti-theft device, so the caller was advised to contact a locksmith.
3:02 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle blocking the intersection of West Ridge and North Lucille. An officer said the owner agreed to move the vehicle and was warned citations would be issued if there were more calls about the intersection being blocked.
3:09 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer who responded to an incident involving him the previous night. He really just wanted to know if he was in any kind of trouble. The officer said the child custody issues were resolved that night and the man wasn’t facing any charges.
3:29 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Main Street from Camps Plants. Officers were notified.
3:43 p.m. – An employee at Quality Inn reported finding possible drug paraphernalia. An officer properly disposed of the item.
4:31 p.m. – A caller reported a bay door open a small amount at Gary’s Auto Repairs. Officers were notified.
4:59 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer due to the grandmother of a possibly suicidal female subject creating a disturbance in the emergency room. The officer said everyone involved agreed to calm down.
6:08 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 34-year-old man with a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags and no proof of insurance with bond set at $610. He was later released with a new court date.
6:41 p.m. – A woman called to report her son-in-law threatened to send another woman to the caller’s residence to beat her up. She said she thought he was upset about her daughter leaving him the previous night. An officer spoke to the male subject and told him to leave the caller alone.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking barefoot in the middle of Wal-Mart Drive was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the 40-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:51 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks in the area of North Spruce, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
9:52 p.m. – A female subject called to report hearing what sounded like tapping on the window of her residence on North Liberty. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area and the caller said she was going to her parents’ house for the night.
10:03 p.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler on West Ridge, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
