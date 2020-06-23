12:20 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a man who was wanted on a Boone County warrant was staying at The Links that night. Officers were notified.
1:49 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating a man was at her residence on South Cherry and was scaring her. She disconnected the call without giving any further information. An officer said the subject left on foot when he arrived, but he was apprehended and arrested on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was also arrested on warrants for possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault on a household member and third-degree domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, driving on a suspended license and littering with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:30 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a 17-year-old boy at a residence on West Alma. An officer said the boy was fine at the time.
4:43 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a vehicle parked at Minnie Harris Park appeared to be using a controlled substance. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:41 a.m. – A man called to report another man borrowed his vehicle about two weeks earlier and hadn’t returned it. He said he thought the pickup might be at an address outside the city limits. Boone County authorities were also notified.
9:25 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 26-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,932. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:26 a.m. – A caller reported finding a bicycle outside State Farm Insurance on Industrial Park Road. Information noted in case someone called looking for it.
9:51 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a flatbed truck with Gooseneck brand trailer reported stolen. Officers were notified.
10:21 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a combative female patient at an address on East Ridge. The officer said the woman agreed to be transported to Branson, Missouri, for treatment.
11:10 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone entered her residence while she was asleep and stole her prescription medications. A formal complaint was filed.
11:24 a.m. – An employee at Big Lots reported a female customer had her wallet stolen while at the store. An officer filed a formal report, but he also served the 63-year-old woman with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $660. She was later released with a court date.
11:36 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he let a female subject stay with him for a while, but she moved out and left some personal property behind. An officer said the matter was civil.
1:28 p.m. – A caller reported what appeared to be a disturbance between a man in a blue car and a woman walking along Highway 65 South between Claridge and Flexsteel. An officer spoke to the woman and said it had been verbal only.
1:59 p.m. – A 39-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by receiving with no bond amount shown. She was later released on a signature bond.
2:22 p.m. – A caller reported a man carrying a basketball and with a dog on a leash walking on Main Street near Hotel Seville. The caller said the dog was choking on the leash, then it slipped off and the dog was loose. An officer said the dog didn’t appear to be in distress, but the man was advised of the city leash law.
3:12 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been to the caller’s residence several times ringing the doorbell, but he didn’t know the subject. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area.
4:02 p.m. – A woman called to report her 52-year-old brother as a missing person. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for him.
4:28 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information logged for insurance purposes.
5:24 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on East South Avenue due to a man and woman harassing her regarding a male subject she used to date. Officers were notified.
6:09 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject crawled through the window of a house on South Maple, then left in a vehicle. An officer located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. He also spoke to the tenant of the house, but she declined a formal complaint due to him being an ex-boyfriend who was retrieving personal property.
6:51 p.m. – A female subject called to report another driver rear-ended her vehicle and they exchanged insurance information without calling police at the time. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:06 p.m. – A male subject called to report his stepfather changed locks on a storage unit and the caller couldn’t get his personal property, then left to go out of state. He was advised it was a civil matter.
7:35 p.m. – A woman called to report she was talking to a neighbor on South Ash when another neighbor started yelling and cursing at her. An officer spoke to all residents involved and told them to leave each other alone.
8:50 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. Officers responded and arrested a 48-year-old man for aggravated assault on a household member and resisting arrest with bond set at $15,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report a stranger knocking on the door of her residence on South Cherry. An officer said the subject in question agreed to leave the area.
10:44 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject at Ozark Mountain Inn who might have been involved in a domestic disturbance in Green Forest. An officer said the subject wasn’t present when he arrived.
11:17 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a motorist at Wholesale Autos on South Pine. The subject said he hit a jack in the roadway and it damaged his vehicle, but he declined a formal complaint and asked the information be noted for future reference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.