12:02 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a pedestrian at Ramey Motors. The officer transported the 21-year-old male subject to Hotel Seville.
12:31 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Grandview Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
1:28 a.m. – A male subject called to report he hit a deer with his vehicle on Highway 65 South near Claridge. An officer said he discharged a round from his firearm to put the deer down and it was removed from the roadway. Information passed on to Animal Control.
3:41 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Rush and Sycamore where two female subjects hopped out of a pickup and the driver fled. The two girls were issued citations for violation of the city’s curfew ordinance and released to their parents. The officer later located the vehicle parked behind Campbell Insurance and had it towed. He said the vehicle wouldn’t be released until the driver went to the HPD to also be cited for violating the curfew ordinance. The juvenile male went to the HPD about 11 p.m., where he was issued a citation and the hold on the vehicle was released.
4:13 a.m. – A caller reported two male subjects and a female subject, possibly juveniles, walking on Spruce near Ozark Mountain Inn and “looked like they were up to no good.” An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area.
6:25 a.m. – A woman called to report a stray dog showed up at her residence on East Watkins. Animal Control was notified.
7:46 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly stolen vehicle parked outside an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said the report was unfounded.
8:26 a.m. – A 26-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
9:30 a.m. – A caller reported witnessing a couple of male subjects throw trash in the ditch in front of Walmart and leave southbound on Highway 65 an officer located the vehicle and one of the occupants admitted he had thrown out the trash. He agreed to return and pick it up. A 19-year-old male subject in the vehicle was arrested on a Eureka Springs warrant for smoking in a city park with bond set at $1,095. He was taken to Alpena and released to a Eureka Springs officer.
9:48 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject assaulted a female subject at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer arrested the 36-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:02 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 32-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. However, it was later determined the warrant had been entered in error, so it was pulled and sent back to the court clerk.
10:38 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North Maple. An officer took the dog to the city pound.
11:32 a.m. – A woman called to report her storage unit had been broken into and property stolen. She said she would attempt to locate the items herself, so the incident was noted for future reference.
11:44 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone had used his Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. The incident was noted due to lack of suspect information.
12:20 p.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle, rollover wreck on Dry Branch Drive.
1:14 p.m. – A female subject called to report the license plate lost or stolen from her vehicle. Information noted because she had already replaced it.
1:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been evicted from the Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer explained that the business had the right to refuse service to anyone.
3:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Beene.
3:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been assaulted by a male subject while in a psychiatric ward in Springfield, Missouri. She said she had already reported the incident to Springfield Police, so the information was noted.
3:54 p.m. – A woman called to report she was driving on the Bypass and was following a vehicle that matched the description given in an Amber Alert. An officer stopped the vehicle and said it wasn’t the suspect.
4:16 p.m. – A caller reported an unattended dog left in a vehicle parked outside Big Lots. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
5:05 p.m. – An officer advised he was escorting a driver to NARMC due to a medical emergency.
5:45 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Northvale Shopping Center.
5:49 p.m. – A caller reported a raccoon getting in a residence on South Hickory. Information left for Animal Control.
7:38 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a vehicle reported stolen out of Taney County (Missouri) parked in front of Neighborhood Diner. Taney County authorities were notified, but the female subject was not in the vehicle. Taney County authorities called about 2:30 the following morning to report they had located the subject and she was being taken for a mental evaluation. About 9:30 p.m., a subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet found outside Lillie Hobbs Mercantile. It was determined to belong to the owner of the vehicle, so Taney County was notified.
8:10 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving a call from a male subject threatening to shove a shotgun up her husband’s rear. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued for her residence.
8:42 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help a deputy with a prisoner on Brewer Street. Assist completed.
9:56 p.m. – A male subject called to report two light bulbs stolen from the porch of his residence. An officer spoke to the parties and said the issue was resolved.
10:04 p.m. – An employee at Hotel Seville reported a female subject parked a vehicle in their garage and left on foot. An officer responded and said the vehicle was occupied by a female subject. He spoke to the parties and the matter was resolved.
