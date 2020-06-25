12:41 a.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said the occupants were playing video games after getting off work, but they agreed to keep the noise down.
1:05 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked off of North Walnut. He later said the occupant was playing a game on his phone and was fine.
1:13 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was removing a pack of shingles from the roadway at Prospect and the Bypass.
1:34 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
2:22 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
2:33 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her grandfather at a residence on South Kelly. She said her grandmother drover herself to the hospital after having a stroke and feared something had happened to him. An officer said the man was sleeping in his bed and was fine.
7:18 a.m. – An officer went to the Randolph County Jail to transport a 33-year-old male inmate back to the HPD.
8:48 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on South Liberty. Animal Control was notified.
9:14 a.m. – A woman called stating her cousin told her her caregivers wouldn’t give her food and she was punished if she mentioned it. An officer spoke to the cousin, who said she was fine and appeared to be in good health.
10:01 a.m. – A male subject called to report the phone he reported stolen was pinging in Everton. Information passed on to investigators.
10:09 a.m. – A Western Taney County (Missouri) Fire Department employee called to report an agency credit card had been stolen and used at Walmart in Harrison. A formal complaint was filed.
10:14 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,160.71. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
11:11 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North Olive. Animal Control was notified.
11:30 a.m. – A woman called to report she put a stray dog in the back yard of her residence on North Maple if someone was looking for it. Information noted for future reference.
11:27 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Camps Plants. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:49 a.m. – A woman called to report her daughter’s boyfriend was harassing her husband, who was disabled. She was referred to Legal Aid.
11:58 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone had used her personal information to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Information noted for future reference.
12:13 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South from Hudson Road. Officers were notified.
12:30 p.m. – A woman called to report her 13-year-old granddaughter was causing disturbances with all family members. She was advised of the proper steps for a Family in Need of Services petition.
1:28 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Crestwood Drive. Animal Control was notified.
1:30 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a woman stating her 12-year-old grandson was missing from their residence. The officer later said the boy returned home on his own.
1:52 p.m. – A man called to report someone had broken into his residence on South Ash. An officer said the caller had cleaned up any evidence of the break-in before he arrived. Extra patrol was issued.
3:05 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, was outside her place of employment. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but a formal complaint was filed.
3:55 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject at Vapor Maven was asking for a ride somewhere. An officer spoke to the 47-year-old man, who said he was trying to get a ride to an address on South Cherry. Assist completed.
3:58 p.m. – A caller reported someone had slashed tires on vehicles parked outside Claridge on Highway 65 South. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
4:52 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-sister-in-law had been driving past the caller’s residence and flipping her off. Extra patrol was issued.
5:31 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone had used her personal information to file for unemployment insurance benefits. A formal complaint was filed.
8:05 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check his residence on West Sherman. He said he suffered from schizophrenia, but thought there were other people present. An officer said no one else was at the residence and EMS checked out the caller.
8:17 p.m. – A woman called 911 to report someone dumping puppies on the parking lot outside Walgreen’s, then disconnected. An officer said there were no puppies on the parking lot when he arrived.
9:59 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Lucille. Officers responded and arrested a 28-year-old man for disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations. He was later released after posting $675 professional bond. A 28-year-old woman was cited for obstructing governmental operations, then released with a court date.
11:45 p.m. – Stone County authorities reported recovering a handgun reported stolen out of Harrison. They said they got the gun from two female subjects who said they had just bought it from an unknown male subject. Information passed on to investigators.
