12:09 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject passed out in a vehicle parked outside the store. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she hadn’t slept for more than 24 hours. The officer took her to her residence in Western Grove.
1:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he witnessed the driver of a pickup run a stop sign at Nicholson and Main, then speed away southbound on Main. He began to pursue the vehicle, but the driver was running at a high rate of speed. The officer continued southbound and found that the vehicle had been wrecked and ran through the Williams Trailer Sales officer just outside the city limits. A 20-year-old male subject was taken into custody at the scene on preliminary charges, but he said someone else had been driving at the time. He was later released after posting professional bond. Later that morning, officers out at Woodland Heights Apartments arrested a 21-year-old male subject for felony fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a restricted license, running a stop sign, speeding and knowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor with bond set at $20,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:46 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle/pedestrian wreck on Highway 65 in front of Short Stop convenience store. An officer said a 62-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment of injuries.
7:46 a.m. – A woman called to report her father-in-law was harassing her at her place of employment regarding a motorcycle she and her husband bought from him. An officer spoke to all parties and advised them it was a civil matter, but the father-in-law was also told not to return to the caller’s workplace.
7:48 a.m. – An employee with the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply called to report an abandoned vehicle on the parking lot. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller was advised he could have the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.
7:51 a.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle wreck had occurred at Pine and Central and the two drivers were out arguing with each other. Officers were notified.
10:05 a.m. – A caller reported a problem with stray cats on Dawson Drive. Animal Control was notified.
10:15 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone had spoofed her phone number and the IP address of her computer. An officer said there was no resulting identity theft and the woman only requested the information be noted for future reference.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer made contact with the owner, who agreed to turn on the air conditioner in the vehicle.
11:13 a.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend assaulted her and left their residence on Campus Avenue in a vehicle, possibly headed to his mother’s residence. An officer said the caller showed no signs of physical injury and she declined a formal complaint, but the officer explained the proper steps to obtain an order of protection.
11:24 a.m. – A woman called to report an Entergy employee trespassing on her property. An officer said the subject was installing a smart meter and the matter had been a misunderstanding.
12:05 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass near Pace Industries. Officers were notified.
12:14 p.m. – A man called to report that his girlfriend picked up his payroll check and cashed it while he was incarcerated. An officer said the woman had been allowed to do that in the past, so it was a civil matter.
12:28 p.m. – A caller reported some stock tanks fell from a truck on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford and hit a couple of cars. An officer filed a formal complaint for one of the drivers, but the other continued northbound on their journey.
12:56 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 47-year-old woman for driving on a license suspended for DWI and no registration, but she was released to seek treatment at NARMC.
1:06 p.m. – A caller reported tools and a spare key stolen from a residence under renovation on North Robinson. A formal complaint was filed.
1:14 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a car fire on Speer Drive. Assist completed.
4:38 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious vehicles on East Fick. An officer spoke to one of the drivers, who was visiting a friend in the area, and everything was fine.
4:41 p.m. – A caller reported a panhandler at Walmart Drive and Highway 65 had a puppy with him and the caller thought it was animal abuse. An officer advised the subject to either get a bowl of water for the dog or get it out of the heat, so the subject agreed to leave for the day.
6:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound and speeding on South Main Street. Officers were notified.
7:29 p.m. – A man called to report two unknown male subjects knocked on the door of his residence on North Maple, then said they had the wrong address. The caller said he witnessed the subjects on video moving things around in the yard before leaving northbound in a vehicle. He declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted.
8:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. An officer followed the vehicle, but didn’t observe any violations.
10:13 p.m. – A noise complaint was reported at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said the occupant was assembling furniture, but would keep the noise down.
