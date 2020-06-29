12:14 a.m. – A caller reported gunshots or fireworks in the area of North Liberty, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived on scene.
1:26 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with the dome lights on parked outside The Links. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the registered owner, but he did open the car door and shut off the lights.
3:54 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler stalled in the northbound lane of Highway 65 near Claridge. An officer spoke to the driver, who said he was waiting for Claridge to open. He was advised to parking on the parking lot, not on the highway.
4:18 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with the trunk lid open parked outside The Links. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the registered owner, but he did close the trunk.
5:17 a.m. – A caller reported a water line break on Adams Street. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
7:39 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on North Oak. Animal Control took the animals to the city pound, but the owner went to the HPD to claim them about five hours later.
8:56 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found at Main and Central.
8:59 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. They said the male subject believed to be driving would flee. Officers were notified.
9:05 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a possible scam. The officer explained the man’s options.
9:28 a.m. – A 47-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, video voyeurism, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful use of access to computers and third-degree stalking. He was later released after posting $15,000 professional bond.
10:32 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject driving a lawn mower pulling a trailer was blocking the southbound lanes on Pine Street near the old junior high. An officer said the mower had run out of gas, so he helped clear the roadway.
10:34 a.m. – A Walmart employee went to the HPD to report theft by another employee. A formal complaint was filed.
10:37 a.m. – A caller reported an older man leaning against a pickup and watching children at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived.
11:13 a.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck on South Main.
11:20 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Dollar Tree. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:42 a.m. – An employee at Rent-A-Center requested an officer check on a male subject at an address on West Gordon. She said the man had been a customer for three years and never missed a payment, but they hadn’t heard from him for three months. An officer said the subject wasn’t home at the time, but a neighbor reported talking to him the previous day and he appeared to be fine.
12:27 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters with a vehicle fire outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Assist completed.
1:24 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old female subject for disorderly conduct with bond set at $910. She was later released on a signature bond.
1:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report her grandmother had been going to the caller’s residence and harassing her. She was advised to call again when her grandmother was present and an officer could issue a criminal trespass warning.
1:46 p.m. – Two callers reported a male subject tied a beagle to a tree outside an address on North Maple, then beat it with a stick when it barked. Animal Control was notified.
2:28 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer tell a male subject parked in a vehicle near her driveway on South Pine to leave the area. An officer said the subject wasn’t on the caller’s property and was waiting for child custody exchange.
2:50 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking on West Bower were yelling and screaming at each other. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North 3rd Street, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived.
3:49 p.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run wreck on Highway 65 in front of the Ranch House Plaza. Officers located the other vehicle involved and arrested the 37-year-old man for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield with accident, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding and failure to present insurance. He was later released after posting $979 professional bond.
4:06 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a combative psychiatric patient. The officer said the patient was sedated.
5:46 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man on a Berryville Police warrant for failure to comply with court orders on violation of a protection order with bond set at $5,000. He was later taken to Alpena and released to a Berryville officer.
7:54 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a male subject harassing her by phone. She was advised of her options.
8:12 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol of her residence due to her estranged husband being released from jail. Officers were notified.
8:35 p.m. – Two callers reported two young girls going door to door on South Walnut asking for money. An officer said the girls were pulling a sort of prank, so he advised them to stop and followed them back to their residence.
8:56 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on North Highland, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived.
10:17 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly male subject at an address on Normandy because he might have suffered health problems and wasn’t seeking medical attention. An officer spoke to the man and his wife and said he was fine.
10:21 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks at an address on North Pine, but an officer said the area was quiet when he arrived.
10:38 p.m. – A woman called to report her 12-year-old granddaughter had run away from home. Officers later located the girl outside a business on the square and took her to the HPD, where she was released to her grandmother.
11:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
