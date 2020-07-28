12:31 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone ran through the back yard of her residence on Ozark Drive, but an officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area.
12:37 a.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers that appeared to be trying to run each other off the road in an apparent road rage incident southbound on Highway 65 near Walmart. A few minutes later, a male subject called to report he was following a stolen vehicle. He said a woman had stolen a man’s pickup from Walmart and was southbound with him and another driving in pursuit. An officer spoke to the parties and advised the owner of the pickup that he couldn’t report it stolen because his wife took it.
1:01 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a man and woman arguing at Rush and Willow. The officer advised the subjects to calm down and go back home.
4:37 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked outside Ozark Auto Body. He later said the driver had just stopped to send a text and was fine.
8:06 a.m. – A caller reported a flat-bed trailer at Park Avenue and Magnolia was creating a traffic hazard, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
8:10 a.m. – Fulton County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence from the original charges of lottery fraud and theft of property with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:54 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 19-year-old female subject who was reported missing and was last seen leaving a residence in Missouri with a friend. Officers were notified.
8:54 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported staff had been talking to a female subject at an unknown address and in the background was a male subject yelling that he was going to kill her. Dispatch didn’t locate any potential address for the subject, so the information was noted for future reference.
9:09 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone had run an extension cord from her residence to a neighboring house. An officer said the house in question appeared to be vacant, so the cord was unplugged and the landlord was notified.
9:25 a.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station on Highway 65 North called to report a female subject paid $11 for gasoline, then claimed the pump didn’t dispense any fuel. The caller said the pump showed it dispensed five gallons of fuel, then the female subject became irate and said she would return the following day. Information noted for future reference.
9:29 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:33 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a male subject taking pictures of girls at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center pool. An officer spoke with management at the center and they said they would talk to the subject if he returned.
9:37 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog had been missing from her residence for about a week and it needed medication. Animal Control was notified.
10:21 a.m. – A city employee went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. Information noted.
10:56 a.m. – A North Arkansas College employee reported someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:47 a.m. – A three-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
11:54 a.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject threatened him over a public address system outside an address on East South Avenue, then drove away. An officer didn’t locate the suspect vehicle in the area, so extra patrol was issued.
12 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Airport Road.
12:08 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband possibly trying to violate the protection order she held against him. An officer tried to return her call, but there was no answer.
12:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Share & Care.
12:16 p.m. – A North Arkansas College employee reported someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment benefits. Two more Northark employees reported the same complaint a few minutes later. They were referred to the attorney general.
1 p.m. – A man called to report someone hacked his business Facebook account. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
2:05 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup with a large cattle feeder in the bed that had been borrowed two weeks earlier and never returned. Officers were notified.
2:27 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery, criminal trespass, speeding and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,330 professional bond.
3:22 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Skyline Drive due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
3:29 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road entering the city limits. An officer followed the vehicle, but he noted no violations.
3:55 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female juvenile stating she and her brother were being abused and they didn’t want to return home to a residence outside the city limits. An officer said no one answered the door at the address given, so the information was noted for future reference.
4:06 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the eviction process. Information given.
4:15 p.m. – A caller reported a dog wandered up to her residence. She said the dog was clean and cared for, so an officer took it to the city pound for the time being.
5:04 p.m. – A Boone County Health Unit employee went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
5:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Main Street in front of Burger King.
5:53 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on Highway 65 North reported a customer hit her with her vehicle outside the store, then returned and was taking pictures. An officer said the subject would be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
5:59 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported someone used his identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. He was referred to the attorney general.
6:02 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles on the roof of the Dollar General on West Rush. An officer didn’t locate anyone on the building and talked to someone who had been in the area who didn’t see any kids on the roof.
6:52 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer spoke to the subject and advised her to stay off the roadway.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak at the Fairgrounds. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
