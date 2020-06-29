12:16 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
12:53 a.m. – Riverside County (California) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on an unnamed subject for probation violation with bond set at $663 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
1:01 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on East Prospect. An officer said the subjects were arguing about a dog defecating in the house, but they agreed to sleep in different rooms for the night.
3:54 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied vehicle outside T’s BBQ. He later said the driver had just worked a 13-hour shift and was resting before continuing.
6:30 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible gunshot around the hospital about 15 minutes prior to calling. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area.
11:19 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities requested an officer check the Walmart parking for a trailer reported stolen to their department. An officer said the trailer wasn’t on the parking lot.
11:25 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating she had been in a disturbance with her boyfriend at an address on Hawthorne Drive. An officer said the male subject was gone when he arrived and the caller showed no visible signs of injuries. The officer did explain the process to obtain an order of protection.
3:49 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside the store and it appeared the dog was in distress. Before an officer arrived on scene, the employee called back to report the owner had returned to the vehicle and was leaving.
4:45 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on North Cherry or North Maple. An officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
6:01 p.m. – A caller reported a subject riding a dirt bike up and down McElroy Avenue. An officer said the rider was gone when he checked the area.
6:38 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be transporting a male subject from Speer and Eugene to an address on Meadowlark Lane. Assist completed.
8:49 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects discharging fireworks on North Robinson. He explained the city’s ordinance regarding fireworks.
8:50 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a charter bus had been parked outside the business for a couple of nights and he thought the occupants were setting up residency. An officer spoke to the 41-year-old man, who agreed to leave and go to a truck stop for the night.
9:22 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects discharging fireworks on South Hickory. They were advised to stop until July 4.
9:48 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Newman in which people were screaming at each other. An officer spoke to the parties present, who said it had been verbal only.
10 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on North Robinson due to her elderly mother sometimes seeing people wandering the area. Officers were notified.
11:43 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with someone sleeping at Minnie Harris Park. The 35-year-old man said someone else was trying to crush goose eggs and he was protecting them. The officer advised him of a warrant for his arrest out of Eureka Springs.
