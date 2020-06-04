1:23 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject rocking back and forth near a dumpster outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer transported the subject to a motel. About 30 minutes later, an employee at the motel reported the woman didn’t have the money for a room and was no longer welcome there. An officer said the woman got a ride and left the property.
1:54 a.m. – A caller reported someone had spray painted “#black lives matter” on an HPD patrol unit parked at The Links. Officers didn’t locate any evidence in the area, but a formal vandalism complaint was filed. About 3 a.m., Boone County authorities reported one of their patrol units had also been spray painted outside The Links. Information noted for future reference.
2:47 a.m. – An officer on patrol was notified by a civilian of a male subject walking across the parking lot outside Neighbor’s Mill and taking his clothes off. The officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:06 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
7:51 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his rights to protect his property should protests occur. An officer explained his options.
8:10 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:41 a.m. – A man called to report someone threw a rock at him while he was walking on North Willow. An officer didn’t locate anyone matching the description of the suspect in the area.
9:35 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at The Links due to vehicles being vandalized. Officers were notified.
9:36 a.m. – A caller reported a stalled vehicle in the turn lane on Main Street in front of Ozark Auto Body. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
9:59 a.m. – A Cox Communications employee requested traffic control at Highway 65 and Airport Road while they ran a line across the road. Assist completed.
10:24 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about keeping his property, including his vehicles, safe during planned protests. Information given.
10:29 a.m. – A caller reported three motorcycle riders driving recklessly southbound on Highway 65 from the north city limits. Officers were notified.
11:08 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
11:17 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500. The warrant was confirmed valid. Carroll County said they had a 90-day hold on the woman, so she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:26 a.m. – A man called to report two female subjects had been fighting on a parking lot off Highway 43 before getting in a vehicle together and driving away. Officers were notified.
11:27 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about getting hurt by some equipment inside a store. He was advised he would have to take the matter up in civil court.
12 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in a vehicle parked on East Ridge and the woman was refusing to get out and leave. An officer said the 38-year-old woman was given a ride to another residence.
12:23 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects on the parking lot outside Shelby’s were squatting next to people’s vehicles. An officer arrested a 56-year-old man on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown, but he was released per his parole officer.
2:13 p.m. – A man called to report another man was trying to pick a fight with him outside a business on North Willow. An officer spoke to both parties and advised the offending subject to act civilly toward other people.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported yellow paint on the pavement outside a pawn shop and she thought it might be a sign that the business was targeted. An officer said the paint was smudges and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.
3:19 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Capps Road. An officer responded and arrested a 35-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later released on a signature bond, but she was also arrested on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with no bond amount shown, then transported to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
3:55 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject at an address on Cottonwood Road. The caller said he normally speaks to the subject daily, but was unable to reach him that day. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine, but the power was out at his residence and his phone didn’t work without power.
4:21 p.m. – A caller reported two small children left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Maurice’s. An officer spoke to the mother of the children and advised her not to leave them alone in the car.
5:59 p.m. – A caller reported a disoriented elderly woman wandering around the parking lot outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer spoke to the woman’s son, who said he was looking for her and was on his way to get her.
6:40 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious flat-bed pickup without tags and loaded with rocks was parked on North Sycamore. The caller said that with potential protests in the works she thought it was strange that a pickup loaded with rocks was in the area. Officers were notified.
7:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject and a female subject walking on Azalea as the male pulled the female’s hair and smacking her on the bottom. The caller said it appeared the female didn’t like it very much. An officer spoke to the subjects and said there had been no disturbance, but it was their way of showing affection.
8:53 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about being harassed. A formal complaint was filed for terroristic threatening and extra patrol was issued for her residence.
10:13 p.m. – A caller reported a driver stopped in the middle of Harrison Hill and let four subjects out near the abandoned building. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
10:21 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on Daisy Cove, but an officer said the music wasn’t loud when he arrived.
